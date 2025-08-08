Akram bats for Babar's return to Pakistan's T20I set-up

'The Asia Cup and then the World Cup are approaching, and we need a senior batter.'

IMAGE: Babar Azam, being one of the "world's best", can shoulder the responsibility and carry the rest of the team along with him, feels Wasim Akram. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram called for the nation's premier batter Babar Azam's return to the T20I fold for the next month's Asia Cup, underscoring the requirement for a seasoned player in the line-up.

Akram rooted for Babar's comeback, considering he has a lot left in his tank and his versatility to play in different positions, making him an asset for head coach Mike Hesson.

Pakistan axed Babar from the T20I format since his last appearance against South Africa in December 2024. Following his mediocre scores and unimpressive strike rate, it became clear Babar was no longer in management's plans.

With the Asia Cup looming and Pakistan still figuring out its best combination for the high-octane T20I cricket, Akram has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reintegrate Babar in the team. He even declared that if he had the authority, he would have made that decision.

"If I had the authority, I would definitely include Babar Azam in the national T20 team. The Asia Cup and then the World Cup are approaching, and we need a senior batter. Fans may recall that when he represented Somerset in 2019, he scored runs at nearly a 150 strike rate. He has the ability to adapt his batting according to the situation," Akram said in an interview to Geo News.

The 'Sultan of Swing' pushed his case by highlighting Babar's quality to adapt his batting style according to the situation. Akram believes Babar, being one of the "world's best", can shoulder the responsibility and carry the rest of the team along with him.

"When we're chasing 140 or 160, especially against big teams, we need someone who can take responsibility and carry the other 10 players along with him. Babar is among the world's best players. He adjusts his game to the format and match situation -- he's done it in the past and can do it in the future as well," he said.

"Babar still has a lot of cricket left in him and can achieve much for Pakistan. We all need to support him. The coach can play Babar at any position he wants. In my opinion, number three is ideal for him, but it will depend on the situation. If there are more overs left, someone else could also go in to bat first," he concluded.

The Asia Cup will kick off on September 9, and Pakistan will begin their campaign on September 12 against Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan will then face India the marquee tie on September 14 in Dubai.