'No Risk Of India, Pakistan Not Playing'

'The Asia Cup cannot be compared to private tournaments like the World Championship of Legends.'

IMAGE: Bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan has remained suspended since 2013. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Even as diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan remain strained, the traditional cricketing rivals are set to face off in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Defending champions India and Pakistan are drawn in Group A along with the UAE and Oman, and the high-voltage game between them is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.

They are expected to square off again in a Super Four game on September 21 and in the final slated for September 28.

This comes at a time when cricket relations between the two nations have hit an all-time low following the April terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Although the tournament schedule has generated strong disagreement and controversy, leading to a clear split in public opinion on both sides of the border, the Emirates Cricket Board is confident of hosting the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

ECB Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed believes that the matches between two Asian giants will go as planned, saying that the Asia Cup cannot be compared to the the World Championship of Legends, referring to India's refusal to play against Pakistan twice in the veterans' tournament in Birmingham.

'While I cannot give a formal guarantee, there is no risk of Pakistan and India not playing. The Asia Cup cannot be compared to private tournaments like the World Championship of Legends, where India refused to play against Pakistan in both the league stage and semifinal,' the ECB CEO said as quoted by Pakistan Observer.

India were originally selected to host Asia Cup 2025 but Pakistan's refusal to travel to the country forced the Asian Cricket Council to look for new a host.

The ACC is currently headed by Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Despite being two of the most passionate cricketing nations in the world, bilateral cricket has remained suspended since 2013, with only occasional encounters in multinational tournaments keeping the rivalry alive on the pitch.