Pakistan cricketer arrested in UK for rape?

According to reports, the Greater Manchester Police said they received a report of a rape on Monday and had arrested a 24-year-old man.

IMAGE: Haider Ali has played 34 T20Is and 2 ODIs for Pakistan. Photograph: X

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali is under criminal investigation in England, the country’s cricket board said on Friday, while Greater Manchester Police confirmed a man had been arrested following a rape allegation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the investigation “involving cricketer Haider Ali” followed “an incident that reportedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens’ recent tour of England.” It did not give further details.

According to reports, the Greater Manchester Police said they received a report of a rape on Monday and had arrested a 24-year-old man.

'It’s alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday 23 July 2025 at a premises in Manchester,' a police spokesperson said.

'The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries.'

British police do not normally name suspects at this stage of an investigation.

The Shaheens represent Pakistan in second-tier international cricket and began their 15-day tour on July 22.

The PCB said Ali had been suspended “effective immediately” and provided with legal support.

'Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary,' it added.

Ali, 24, has played two one-day internationals and 35 Twenty20 matches for Pakistan since his debut in 2020.

He gained prominence with his exploits in the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup.