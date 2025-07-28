HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Historic! Divya First Indian To Win Women's Chess World Cup!

Historic! Divya First Indian To Win Women's Chess World Cup!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 28, 2025 16:15 IST

x

Divya Deshmukh

IMAGE: Divya Deshmukh is the first Indian to win the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup. Photograph: FIDE/Andrei Anosov

Teenaged Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh earned the biggest success of her career by clinching the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup with a tie-break win over compatriot and more experienced Koneru Humpy, in Batumi, Georgia, on Monday.

The victory not just earned the 19-year-old the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster, something which looked improbable when she started the tournament.

Divya Deshmukh

IMAGE: Divya Deshmukh edged the experienced Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker. Photograph: FIDE/Andrei Anosov

She is only the fourth woman from India to become a Grandmaster, and the 88th overall.

The victory for the Nagpur player came after the two classical games played on Saturday and Sunday ended in draws.

Divya Deshmukh

IMAGE: Divya Deshmukh is only the fourth woman from India to become a Grandmaster. Photograph: FIDE/Andrei Anosov

In the time-controlled tie-breaker on Monday, Divya, playing with white, was again held to a draw.

 

But in the reverse game, where she had black pieces, she managed to overcome the two-time World rapid champion 2.5-1.5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

FIDE Chess World Cup In India!
FIDE Chess World Cup In India!
Will July 20 Be India's International Chess Day?
Will July 20 Be India's International Chess Day?
Indian women script history at FIDE World Cup
Indian women script history at FIDE World Cup
Grand Chess Tour: Carlsen Has The Last Laugh!
Grand Chess Tour: Carlsen Has The Last Laugh!
I am not enjoying playing chess at all: Carlsen
I am not enjoying playing chess at all: Carlsen

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Affordable Airlines In World

webstory image 2

7 Countries With The Most Universities: India No 1

webstory image 3

9 Hindi Murder Mysteries On OTT

VIDEOS

2000 km expedition from Porbandar to Pahalgam in support of Op Sindoor5:00

2000 km expedition from Porbandar to Pahalgam in support...

Watch: Mesmerizing view of Keoti Waterfall in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa1:34

Watch: Mesmerizing view of Keoti Waterfall in Madhya...

'Maun Vrat': How Shashi Tharoor deflected a question on Op Sindoor1:20

'Maun Vrat': How Shashi Tharoor deflected a question on...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD