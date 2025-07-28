Historic! Divya First Indian To Win Women's Chess World Cup!

IMAGE: Divya Deshmukh is the first Indian to win the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup. Photograph: FIDE/Andrei Anosov

Teenaged Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh earned the biggest success of her career by clinching the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup with a tie-break win over compatriot and more experienced Koneru Humpy, in Batumi, Georgia, on Monday.



The victory not just earned the 19-year-old the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster, something which looked improbable when she started the tournament.

IMAGE: Divya Deshmukh edged the experienced Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker. Photograph: FIDE/Andrei Anosov

She is only the fourth woman from India to become a Grandmaster, and the 88th overall.



The victory for the Nagpur player came after the two classical games played on Saturday and Sunday ended in draws.

IMAGE: Divya Deshmukh is only the fourth woman from India to become a Grandmaster. Photograph: FIDE/Andrei Anosov

In the time-controlled tie-breaker on Monday, Divya, playing with white, was again held to a draw.

But in the reverse game, where she had black pieces, she managed to overcome the two-time World rapid champion 2.5-1.5.