Rediff.com  » Sports » Meet Argentina's Cutest Supporters

Meet Argentina's Cutest Supporters

By Rediff Sports
December 05, 2022 08:23 IST
Argentina

Photograph: Kind courtesy Antonella Roccuzzo/Instagram

Antonella Roccuzzo and her children stole the show during Argentina's 2022 World Cup last 16 clash against Australia on Saturday night.

Antonella and her family were among thousands of Argentina fans who graced the epic knockout encounter staged at the Al-Rayyan stadium.

Argentina

The mother of three took to social media to share the family at the FIFA World Cup.

Antonella posted adorable pictures alongside sons Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 4, from the stands as they watched Argentina beat Australia 2-1.

Her husband scored his first goal in a World Cup knock-out match on his 1,000th career appearance as two-time champions Argentina beat off a late fightback by Australia to win 2-1 and reach the quarter-finals.

Argentina

Antonella's husband put Argentina ahead after 35 minutes with a coolly taken strike low into the corner for his 94th international goal to pass the great Diego Maradona's tally of eight World Cup goals for the South Americans.

Coach Lionel Scaloni predicted a tough but beautiful encounter with The Netherlands when the sides meet in Friday's World Cup quarter-final.

If you haven't guessed already, Antonella Roccuzzo is married to the incomparable Lionel Messi.

 
Rediff Sports
Messi, Scaloni expect hard fight with Netherlands
Who leads the race for the World Cup's Golden Boot?
Giroud becomes France's all-time top scorer
England cruise past Senegal to set up France quarters
Who leads the race for the World Cup's Golden Boot?
Meet France's deadly striking duo
World Cup quarters a step too far for underdogs Poland
