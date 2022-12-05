Meet Argentina's Cutest Supporters

Photograph: Kind courtesy Antonella Roccuzzo/Instagram

Antonella Roccuzzo and her children stole the show during Argentina's 2022 World Cup last 16 clash against Australia on Saturday night.

Antonella and her family were among thousands of Argentina fans who graced the epic knockout encounter staged at the Al-Rayyan stadium.

The mother of three took to social media to share the family at the FIFA World Cup.

Antonella posted adorable pictures alongside sons Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 4, from the stands as they watched Argentina beat Australia 2-1.

Her husband scored his first goal in a World Cup knock-out match on his 1,000th career appearance as two-time champions Argentina beat off a late fightback by Australia to win 2-1 and reach the quarter-finals.

Antonella's husband put Argentina ahead after 35 minutes with a coolly taken strike low into the corner for his 94th international goal to pass the great Diego Maradona's tally of eight World Cup goals for the South Americans.

Coach Lionel Scaloni predicted a tough but beautiful encounter with The Netherlands when the sides meet in Friday's World Cup quarter-final.

If you haven't guessed already, Antonella Roccuzzo is married to the incomparable Lionel Messi.