Rediff.com  » Sports » Milestone-man Messi plays 1,000th career game

Milestone-man Messi plays 1,000th career game

By Rediff Sports
December 04, 2022 01:12 IST
The 35-year-old is Argentina's all-time top scorer, with 93 goals, and was making his 169th appearance for his nation against Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha on Saturday

IMAGE: The 35-year-old Lionel Messi is Argentina's all-time top scorer. He scored his 94th goal against Australia in his 169th appearance for his nation at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha on Saturday. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Lionel Messi began the 1,000th game of his remarkable career on Saturday in Argentina's World Cup last 16 clash with Australia as he sought the only major trophy to elude him.

 

The 35-year-old is Argentina's all-time top scorer, with 94 goals, and was making his 169th appearance for his nation. He scored the opening goal of the match against Australia to put Argentina in the lead in the first half.

Messi joined Barcelona's youth setup at 13, becoming their top scorer also with with 672 goals in 778 games, before moving to Paris St Germain last year.

In total, he has scored 788 career goals.

Messi is playing at his fifth World Cup and has said it will be his last, making it all the more important for him to win the trophy if he is to match the legacy of his great predecessor in the No. 10 shirt, Diego Maradona.

Rediff Sports
