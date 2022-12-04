News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Messi magic proves too much for Australia

Messi magic proves too much for Australia

December 04, 2022 02:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lionel Messi scores the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia

IMAGE: Lionel Messi of Argentina scores the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Lionel Messi scored on his 1,000th career appearance in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia at the World Cup on Saturday to surpass his great predecessor Diego Maradona's tournament total and set up a quarter-final clash with the Netherlands.

Seeking a first World Cup at his fifth attempt, the mesmerizing Messi curled the ball low past goalkeeper Mat Ryan from inside the area in the 35th minute to send the legions of Argentine fans into delirium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

 

Julian Alvarez bagged Argentina's second from close range in the 57th minute after fatal hesitation from Ryan with the ball at his feet following a backpass.

Argentina's Alejandro Gomez is challenged by Australia's Aaron Mooy

IMAGE: Argentina's Alejandro Gomez is challenged by Australia's Aaron Mooy. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Australia, who did superbly to reach the last 16 and are ranked 35 places below the double World Cup winners, defended valiantly with the towering Harry Souttar prominent. They set up a nervy end after Craig Goodwin's shot was deflected into the net off Enzo Fernandez for an own goal in the 77th minute.

The 35-year-old Messi's goal was his third in the Qatar tournament and his ninth at World Cups, one more than Maradona.

Lionel Messi of Argentina tussles with Aziz Behich of Australia

IMAGE: Lionel Messi tussles with Australia's Aziz Behich. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Marcos Acuna of Argentina battles for possession with Riley McGree of Australia

IMAGE: Argentina's Marcos Acuna battles for possession with Australia's Riley McGree. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Criticism was a boost for Dumfries to turn up the style
Criticism was a boost for Dumfries to turn up the style
Japan want more than just comeback victories
Japan want more than just comeback victories
Depay, Dumfries put Dutch into quarters
Depay, Dumfries put Dutch into quarters
Football great Pele in stable condition, hospital says
Football great Pele in stable condition, hospital says
USA all primed up for 2026 after early exit
USA all primed up for 2026 after early exit
Depay, Dumfries put Dutch into quarters
Depay, Dumfries put Dutch into quarters
Messi surpasses Maradona in his 1,000th career game
Messi surpasses Maradona in his 1,000th career game

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

USA all primed up for 2026 after early exit

USA all primed up for 2026 after early exit

Messi surpasses Maradona in his 1,000th career game

Messi surpasses Maradona in his 1,000th career game

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances