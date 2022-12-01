News
Rediff.com  » Sports » G-O-A-L!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

G-O-A-L!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 01, 2022 07:10 IST
In a World Cup, which has seen minnows stun favourites, glimpses of four goals to make you smile.

IMAGE: A view from goal: Marcus Rashford scores England's first goal from a free kick past Wales' Danny Ward at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium. Photograph: Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Christian Pulisic scores the first goal for the US against Iran at the Al Thumama stadium. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pulisic then collides with Iranian Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand -- who went off in Iran's first game with concussion -- after scoring the goal. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cody Gakpo scores the first goal for The Netherlands against Qatar. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Frenkie de Jong scores The Netherlands's second goal against Qatar at the Al Bayt stadium. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF SPORTS
