FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs Poland

FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs Poland

December 01, 2022 01:45 IST
IMAGES from the FIFA World Cup Group C match played between Argentina and Poland on Wednesday.

Poland keeper Wojciech Szczesny dives to save a penalty by Argentina's Lionel Messi.

IMAGE: Poland keeper Wojciech Szczesny dives to save a penalty by Argentina's Lionel Messi. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0.

 

With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.

Poland's Robert Lewandowski battles for possession with Argentina's Cristian Romero 

IMAGE: Poland's Robert Lewandowski battles for possession with Argentina's Cristian Romero. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Poland's Przemyslaw Frankowski is challenged by Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul

IMAGE: Poland's Przemyslaw Frankowski is challenged by Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Source: REUTERS
