FIFA WC: Which teams have qualified for knockouts?

The World Cup in Qatar is nearing its knockout phase. France was the first team to qualify. Brazil and Portugal followed them.

Below is an overview of the first teams qualified:

BRAZIL

IMAGE: Brazil are pre-tournament favourites to win a record-extending sixth title. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Brazil qualified for the knockout stage after back-to-back wins against Switzerland and Serbia and currently leading Group G before their last match against Cameroon.

The Selecao have claimed the World Cup five times and are pre-tournament favourites to win a record-extending sixth title.

Brazil have played in every World Cup since 1930 but have not reached the final since they last won the title in 2002.

Group performance:

Brazil 2-0 Serbia

Brazil 1-0 Switzerland

Cameroon v Brazil (Friday 1900 GMT)

William Hill odds to win tournament: 5-2

ENGLAND

IMAGE: England's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha on Tuesday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England punched their ticket to the knockout phase as top of Group B with 7 points, following emphatic victorys against Wales and Iran and a goalless draw with the United States.

The Three Lions, who reached the Euro 2020 final last year, are slated to face Group A runners up Senegal on Sunday.

England's only World Cup win dates back to 1966. They finished fourth overall in 2018.

Group performance:

England 6-2 Iran

England 0-0 United States

Wales 0-3 England

William Hill odds to win tournament: 15-2

William Hill odds to win against Senegal: 1-2

FRANCE

IMAGE: France advanced to the last 16 after a 4-1 win against Australia and a 2-1 victory over Denmark. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Another favourite to win the tournament, reigning champions France delivered on expectations and became the first team to qualify for the Round of 16 with consecutive wins against Australia and Denmark.

Led by AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud - who tied Thierry Henry as top scorer for the national side at 51 international goals - Les Blues are currently top of Group D, set to play their third match against last in the table Tunisia.

France have won the World Cup twice, in 1998 and 2018.

Group performance:

France 4-1 Australia

France 2-1 Denmark

Tunisia v France (Wednesday 1500 GMT)

William Hill odds to win tournament: 11-2

NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands secured a place in the Round of 16 with victories over African champions Senegal and hosts Qatar, topping Group A despite a 1-1 draw with Ecuador.

The Dutch - unbeaten in the last 18 games after their elimination at Euro 2020 - will face the United States on Saturday.

The Netherlands have been runners up at three World Cups in 1974, 1978 and 2010. This year marks their return to the international stage after they failed to qualify in 2018.

Group performance:

Senegal 0-2 Netherlands

Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador

Netherlands 2-0 Qatar

William Hill odds to win tournament: 14-1

William Hill odds to win against United States: 10-11

PORTUGAL

Following a second half brace from Bruno Fernandes, Portugal clinched qualification with a 2-0 victory over Uruguay, after losing to the South American team in the Round of 16 in 2018.

Portugal's best World Cup result is a third place back in 1966. Most recently, the side won the Euro 2016 in France.

Currently a free agent due to a bitter divorce from Manchester United, captain Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at least one goal in five different World Cups after netting a penalty in the opening match against Ghana.

Group performance:

Portugal 3-2 Ghana

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay

South Korea v Portugal (Friday 1500 GMT)

William Hill odds to win tournament: 11-1

SENEGAL

With a decisive 2-1 victory over Ecuador, Senegal qualified to the Round of 16 and will face England on Sunday.

The reigning African Champions started the World Cup with a loss to the Netherlands, but were able to turn their fortune with a 3-1 win over hosts Qatar.

This is the third appearance at the World Cup for Senegal, who reached the quarter-finals in 2002.

Group performance:

Senegal 0-2 Netherlands

Qatar 1-3 Senegal

Ecuador 1-2 Senegal

William Hill odds to win tournament: 100-1

William Hill odds to win against England: 13-2

UNITED STATES

The United States qualified into the last 16 by beating Iran 1-0, closing second in Group B with 5 points after two draws with Wales and England.

The victory came after tensions arose between the two countries as Tehran called for the removal of the U.S. national team from the tournament over a diplomatic row regarding the Iranian flag.

They will meet the Netherlands in the first match of the knockout stage on Saturday.

The U.S. national team has taken part in 11 World Cups, and never topped their third-place finish of 1930.

Group performance:

United States 1-1 Wales

England 0-0 United States

Iran 0-1 United States

William Hill odds to win tournament: 100-1

William Hill odds to win against Netherlands: 10-3

Teams who have been eliminated:

Qatar

Canada

Ecuador

Iran

Wales