Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA World Cup: Man runs onto pitch with Palestinian flag

FIFA World Cup: Man runs onto pitch with Palestinian flag

By Rediff Sports
December 01, 2022 00:02 IST
A pitch invader holding a Plalestinian flag runs onto the pitch during the match between Tunisia and France  

IMAGE: A pitch invader holding a Plalestinian flag runs onto the pitch during the match between Tunisia and France. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

A supporter wearing a Tunisia shirt and holding a Palestinian flag ran on to the pitch at Education Stadium during the second half of the World Cup Group D game between Tunisia and France on Wednesday.

 

The man chanted,  "Palestine, Palestine!" before being pinned down and dragged off by around a dozen security officials.

Several supporters were carrying the green, white, black and red Palestinian flag inside the compound of the stadium and they were raised during the game.

Fans also unfurled a Free Palestine flag during the game.

 

