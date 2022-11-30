News
FIFA World Cup PIX: Aus vs Denmark

November 30, 2022 21:45 IST
IMAGES from the FIFA World Cup Group D match played between Australia and Denmark on Wednesday.

Australia's Mitchell Duke wins the ball as he vies for possession

Australia were clinging on to a 0-0 draw against Denmark at halftime in their World Cup Group D match at Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday, which would be enough to reach the last 16 as things stand with Tunisia drawing 0-0 with France.

 

Denmark's Jesper Lindstrom had a shot blocked and Mathias Jensen had an effort parried over by Australia keeper Mat Ryan, while Riley McGree had a shot for Australia saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Australia's Harry Souttar in action with Denmark's Jesper Lindstrom

Source: REUTERS
