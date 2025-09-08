Alcaraz Punishes Sinner for second US Open Crown

22-year-old Spaniard wins sixth Grand Slam, ends Jannik Sinner's 65-week stay at the top of the tennis world rankings.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz had things his way as he demolished defending champion Jannik Sinner in the US Open final at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz proved a class above defending champion Jannik Sinner to win the men’s singles title at the US Open with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory at the Arthur Ashe stadium, in New York, on Sunday.

In a commanding display that earned him his sixth Grand Slam crown and end Sinner's 65-week stay at the top of the tennis world rankings, the Spaniard extended his win-loss record over the Italian to 10-5, making it seven wins in their last seven meetings.

Alcaraz had a great escape against Sinner in June by saving three match-points to retain his French Open crown, before the world number one responded a month later to snatch his main rival's Wimbledon crown. In Sunday's final there was nothing like the drama in Paris as the 22-year-old Spaniard captured his second title at Flushing Meadows after two hours and 42 minutes, his maiden triumph coming in 2022.

Speaking on court after the final, Alcaraz was all praise of Sinner.

"I want to start with Jannik; it's unbelievable what you're doing the whole season, great level during every tournament that you're playing ... I'm seeing you more than my family," he said.

"It's great to share a court, to share the locker room, to share everything with you. I'm just really proud about the people I have around. Every achievement I'm having is because of you, thanks to you ... this one is yours."

Sinner said he "tried his my best, but couldn't do more".

Alcaraz got the early break in the contest between the two best players on the men's tour, facing off in a third straight Grand Slam final, when Sinner netted a backhand in a marathon first game that lasted eight minutes.

The Spaniard made it two breaks in the seventh and served out the set 6-2.

It was Sinner who dictated terms early in the second set. He broke to love in the fourth game with a forehand pass as Alcaraz went for broke and rushed up to the net.

Games went on serve before the Italian wrapped up the set 6-3 with customary efficiency, and Alcaraz dropped his first set of the US Open.

However, as expected, the Spaniard came back strongly and grabbed the early break in the third set after Sinner sent a big forehand attempt wide in the second game.

He broke again in the fourth after a couple of unforced errors by the Italian to go 4-0 ahead.

Alcaraz made it nine straight winners in the set as he went up 5-0. All Sinner could do was hold in the next before the second seed closed out the set (6-1), hitting 11 winners against just two unforced errors while restricting Sinner to just one winner.

The players adopted caution in the fourth set as the first four games went on service before Alcaraz broke in the fifth after Sinner double-faulted.

Alcaraz had two championship points, but Sinner fought back to produce two winners and keep the contest alive. The Spaniard then made an unstoppable net volley to set up match-point number three and send down an ace for the 10th time the match to seal victory.

For the record, Sinner had only break-point in the entire match.