Dabrowski, Routliffe lift US Open doubles title

Dabrowski, Routliffe lift US Open doubles title

September 06, 2025 09:21 IST

 Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe claimed the US Open doubles title on Friday

IMAGE: Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe claimed the US Open doubles title on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy US Open/X

Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe clinched their second US Open women’s doubles title on Friday, defeating Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-4 in New York.

Dabrowski and Routliffe avenged their loss to the same opponents in last year’s Wimbledon final. Their sharp defensive play saw them save five of seven break points across the contest.

 

Siniakova and Townsend, riding high after their Australian Open triumph earlier this year, could not find a way past the Canadian-Kiwi pair’s resistance and eventually lost momentum in a tense second set.

"What a wild ride," Dabrowski told her partner after the win.

"We’ve been through so much together, I feel extremely grateful to be standing alongside you as a champion today."

The opening set was a tug-of-war. Routliffe struck first with a neat backhand volley in the sixth game, but Townsend hit back, converting her fourth break chance in the ninth. Dabrowski and Routliffe responded immediately, breaking again to pocket the set. Their coach’s urging to ''stay relentless' at the changeover carried into the second set as they raced to a 3-0 lead.

Momentum shifted briefly when Dabrowski double-faulted to surrender her serve in the fifth game. The top seeds then dug deep in an energy-sapping eighth game that went to six deuces, thrilling the crowd with sharp net exchanges. But the fight fizzled in the end, as Routliffe produced a brilliant backhand winner before Townsend’s error handed the title to the third seeds.

For their efforts, Dabrowski and Routliffe will share a $1 million prize purse, an increase from $750,000 last year.

The final capped a lively doubles campaign at Flushing Meadows. The presence of 45-year-old Venus Williams, who made a surprise run to the quarter-finals, drew larger crowds, and Arthur Ashe Stadium was buzzing again for Friday’s showdown.

"This is probably one of the better crowds I’ve had for a doubles final, so thank you for supporting us,” said Townsend, who also impressed in the singles fourth round and in mixed doubles. “We try to really be great representation for the tour and to show doubles is still tennis."

