News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA awards: And the winner is, once again...

FIFA awards: And the winner is, once again...

February 28, 2023 08:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi winner of The Best FIFA Player award 2022. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Lionel Messi was named FIFA player of the year 2022 on Monday as Argentina scooped all major men's awards after winning a vintage World Cup final last December.

The 35-year-old forward scored two goals in the final against France, with the South Americans emerging triumphant on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time in Qatar.

"It's amazing. It was a tremendous year and it is an honour for me to be here tonight and win this award", said Messi, who sat next to France forward and Paris St Germain team mate Kylian Mbappe throughout the ceremony at Paris's Salle Pleyel.

 

Mbappe, also nominated for the highly anticipated award of the night, netted a hat-trick in the World Cup final but his achievement was overshadowed as Messi finally won the most coveted trophy in world football.

"I want to express my thanks to (coach Lionel) Scaloni and my team mates, without them I would not be here," Messi added.

"I achieved a dream I had been hoping for so long and finally I achieved it. It's a dream for any player, very few people can achieve that and I was lucky enough to do so."

Barcelona

IMAGE: Barcelona's Alexia Putellas winner of The Best FIFA Women’s Player award 2022. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

His compatriots Lionel Scaloni and Emiliano Martinez won the coach of the year and keeper of the year awards respectively, and their supporters even got the best fans prize, while England were rewarded for their victorious women's Euro 2022 campaign.

Mary Earps was named keeper of the year and England's Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman received the accolade for best coach of a team who had four players in the year's World 11 - Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh.

FIFA

IMAGE: The FIFA Women´s World 11 Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Mapi Leon, Wendie Renard, Leah Williamson, Lena Oberdorf, Alexia Putellas, Keira Walsh, Sam Kerr, Beth Mead and Alex Morgan at the Best FIFA Football Awards. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Spain's Alexia Putellas, who won the Ballon d'Or last year, was named women's player of the year after inspiring Barcelona to a third consecutive national title in 2022.

Polish amputee Marcin Oleksy won the Puskas prize for best goal of the year for a spectacular acrobatic volley with Warta Poznan against Stal Rzeszow.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will The Gods Bless Rahul With Good Form?
Will The Gods Bless Rahul With Good Form?
When Will Babar Azam Get Married?
When Will Babar Azam Get Married?
Andy Murray: The Man Who Never Gives Up
Andy Murray: The Man Who Never Gives Up
How online abuse pushed this SA player to alcoholism
How online abuse pushed this SA player to alcoholism
No definitive conclusion on Covid origin: White House
No definitive conclusion on Covid origin: White House
HC bail to MP Cong leader for anti-Modi remarks
HC bail to MP Cong leader for anti-Modi remarks
Court remands Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4
Court remands Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PICS: 'Lord Shardul' marries his 'Lady' in style!

PICS: 'Lord Shardul' marries his 'Lady' in style!

Indore Test: Should Gill Replace Rahul?

Indore Test: Should Gill Replace Rahul?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances