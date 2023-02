IMAGE: A screengrab of K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

K L Rahul, who has been out of form and been targeted by critics, took the spiritual route on Sunday. The Team India opener along with his wife actor Athiya Shetty prayed at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

In the photographs and videos from the couple's visit, Athiya is seen dressed in a yellow sari while Rahul wears a saffron dhoti.

The visit comes ahead of the third Test in Indore, which begins on Wednesday, March 1.