PICS: 'Lord Shardul' marries his 'Lady' in style!

PICS: 'Lord Shardul' marries his 'Lady' in style!

By Rediff Cricket
February 27, 2023 20:11 IST
India all-rounder Shardul Thakur and his fiancee Mittali Parulkar are all smiles during their wedding ceremony on Monday

IMAGE: India all-rounder Shardul Thakur and his fiancee Mittali Parulkar are all smiles during their wedding ceremony on Monday. Photographs: Twitter

India's all-rounder Shardul Thakur is hitched!

'Lord Shardul' tied the knot with his 'Lady' Mittali Parulkar on Monday.

 

Among those present at the wedding were Shardul's Mumbai and India teammates Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. 

Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma at the do 

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma are all decked up for the do.

Also present at the function was Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanushree.

Shardul also had a grand Sangeet and Haldi ceremony over the weekend, pictures of which went viral. 

Shardul Thakur is flanked by Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh and Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanushree. 

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur is flanked by Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh and Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanushree.

31-year-old Shardul got engaged to long-time girlfriend Mittali at Mumbai Cricket Association’s facility in BKC, Mumbai, in November 2021. 

Shardul's wife Mittali is an entrepreneur and runs a start-up named All The Bakes in Thane. 

Shardul is the third Indian cricketer to exchange wedding vows this month -- KL Rahul and Axar Patel also got married earlier this month. 

