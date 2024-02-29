Federer Takes A Tuk-Tuk; Deepika Likes

Photographs and video: Kind courtesy Roger Federer/Instagram

Roger Federer added a dash of Fast and Furious to his Thailand getaway, sharing a tuk-tuk ride video on Instagram.

With a contagious smile, he captured the essence of the journey, humorously labelling it the 'Tuk-Tuk edition'. In an unexpected twist, Federer found himself in a lighthearted race against his parents, Robert and Lynette Federer.

The video didn't just resonate with tennis enthusiasts but also caught the eye of Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone, who couldn't resist playfully calling Federer 'My Favourite Uncle Robert!'

This vacation chronicle is just a glimpse into Federer's Thai escapade. A carousel of photos showcases his full immersion in the vibrant culture, from serene boat rides to embracing local attire and indulging in the South Asian delight of mango sticky rice and local fruits.