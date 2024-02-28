Who's The Gent With Gill?

That's Francis Xavier Minz, a security guard at Ranchi's Birsa Munda international airport.

He is also the father of Robin Minz, who the Gujarat Titans signed for Rs 3.6 crores (Rs 36 million) at the December 19, 2023 IPL auction in Dubai.

As the Indian cricketers made their way back to their homes for a short break ahead of the fifth Test in Dharamsala, Gill -- who will captain the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 -- met Robin's dad, an inspirational figure himself.

After serving in the Indian Army, Francis Minz decided to work as a security guard to earn and care for his family.

The Indian Express newspaper reported last week that when his colleagues ask why he needs to work anymore after his son's eye-popping IPL deal, Francis Minz replies, 'I tell them I will keep working as long as I feel like working and I am healthy.'

About Robin, he told the Indian Express, 'He has just started. The world has just about registered his name. Raasta abhi bhi lamba hain.'

'Honoured to meet Robin Minz's father. Your journey and unwavering dedication are truly inspiring,' Gill posted on Instagram. 'Eagerly anticipating your IPL journey.'