Sachin Has FUN In The SNOW!

IMAGE: Dr Anjali Tendulkar and her husband enjoy the snow in Kashmir. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Snow brings out the child in us! And that's exactly what happened during the Tendulkars' holiday in Kashmir.

SEE: An attempt to strike a pose! Videos: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Look at these photographs and see what gambolling in the snow does to the soon-to-be 51 cricket legend

'Love at frost sight!' he exclaimed.

SEE: Moments from the Tendulkars' Kashmir holiday.

'Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory,' Sachin said at the end of the family's five-day trip.

'There was snow all around, but we felt warm because of people's exceptional hospitality. Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn't agree more, especially after this trip.

'The Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of 'Make in India, Make for the World'. They have travelled across the globe, and now I recommend people across the globe, and India, to come and experience Jammu & Kashmir, one of the several jewels of @incredibleindia'.