News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sachin Has FUN In The SNOW!

Sachin Has FUN In The SNOW!

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 28, 2024 19:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Dr Anjali Tendulkar and her husband enjoy the snow in Kashmir. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
 

Snow brings out the child in us! And that's exactly what happened during the Tendulkars' holiday in Kashmir.

SEE: An attempt to strike a pose! Videos: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

 

Look at these photographs and see what gambolling in the snow does to the soon-to-be 51 cricket legend

'Love at frost sight!' he exclaimed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

SEE: Moments from the Tendulkars' Kashmir holiday.

 

'Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory,' Sachin said at the end of the family's five-day trip.

'There was snow all around, but we felt warm because of people's exceptional hospitality. Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn't agree more, especially after this trip.

'The Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of 'Make in India, Make for the World'. They have travelled across the globe, and now I recommend people across the globe, and India, to come and experience Jammu & Kashmir, one of the several jewels of @incredibleindia'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: When Sachin Met Amir!
SEE: When Sachin Met Amir!
Tendulkars' Shikara Ride
Tendulkars' Shikara Ride
Sachin's 'Pehla Snowfall In Pahalgam!'
Sachin's 'Pehla Snowfall In Pahalgam!'
Škoda to drive in Brezza, Sonet rival in H1FY25
Škoda to drive in Brezza, Sonet rival in H1FY25
BJP accounts for 80% of 6 parties' income in FY23
BJP accounts for 80% of 6 parties' income in FY23
Shreyas, Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts
Shreyas, Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts
Who's The Gent With Gill?
Who's The Gent With Gill?

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

SEE: Tendulkar plays roadside cricket in Uri!

SEE: Tendulkar plays roadside cricket in Uri!

The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart

The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances