Deepika's Going To Have A Baby!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

We had a hint that something was up when a close friend of Deepika's told Subhash K Jha that she would opt out of The White Lotus Season 3 for personal reasons.

Then at the BAFTAs, she demurely covered her tummy with her sari.

Now comes the news that Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their first child.

In an Instagram post, the couple said the baby is due in September.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Industry colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shreya Ghoshal, Vikrant Massey and Alia Bhatt congratulated the couple on the good news.

'Mubarak,' wrote Priyanka in the comments section of Deepika-Ranveer's post.

Alia shared a series of heart emojis in the comments.

Ghoshal said she was both excited and happy for the couple. 'Many congratulations,' she added.

'Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko!!' wrote Vikrant.

Deepika and Ranveer, both 38, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.