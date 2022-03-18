News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Federer slayer Stakhovsky joins Ukraine army

Federer slayer Stakhovsky joins Ukraine army

By Rediff Sports
March 18, 2022 09:07 IST
Former pro tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky in in military fatigues and with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, patrol a street in Kyiv

IMAGE: Former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, in military fatigues and with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, patrols a street in Kyiv. Photographs: Sergiy Stakhovsky/Instagram
 

Former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky has returned to his native Ukraine, leaving his wife and three children behind in Hungary, to fight in the Ukranian army against Russian forces.

Four-time ATP title winner Stakhovsky, who lives in Hungary, was vacationing with his family in Dubai when Vladimir Putin's army attacked Ukraine.

'If I stayed home, I would feel guilt. I was born here, my grandparents are buried here, and I would like to have a history to tell to my kids. Nobody here wants Russia to free them, they have freedom and democracy... and Russia wants to bring despair and poverty,' Stakhovsky told CNN.

Stakhovsky, 36, who retired from tennis in January after the Australian Open, became well known after he defeated Roger Federer at the 2013 Wimbledon.

While he does not have military experience, Stakhovsky told Sky News he has 'experience with a gun privately'.

According to some reports, Stakhovsky, who had an 18-year career on the ATP Tour, is on patrolling duty as well as extending humanitarian needs in Kyiv.

Last week, Stakhovsky posted a screenshot of a WhatApp chat with Novak Djokovic with the World No 1 checking on his well-being and how he could extend financial help.

IMAGE: Sergiy Stakhovsky greets Roger Federer at the net after defeating him in the second round at the 2013 Wimbledon Championships. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Rediff Sports
