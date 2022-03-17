News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ukrainians Cling On To Hope

Ukrainians Cling On To Hope

By Rediff News Bureau
March 17, 2022 11:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Putin inflicted devastation in Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian removes rubble from his shop damaged in the Russian shelling. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers guard the Artem factory after it was hit by shelling. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian troops near a residential building after it was hit by Russian shelling. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Foxtrot store seen through a clothing store, both destroyed by Russian shelling. Photograph: Oleksandr Lapshyn/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A building damaged by shelling in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents next to a destroyed armoured vehicle. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Wounded Ukrainian soldiers and a child sit in a bus turned into an ambulance, waiting to be evacuated, Mykolaiv. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Maria Syvenko, 10, works on her online school lessons in the bathroom at the Dumbraveni sports arena in Suceava, Romania, which has been converted to a shelter, after she fled Kyiv with her family through the Siret border crossing in Romania. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emmi Captari, 7, works on his school lessons at the Dumbraveni sports arena. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man rests at the Dumbraveni sports arena. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents receive aid during the conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents in Volnovakha gather to receive aid. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Fire And Fury In Putin's War
Fire And Fury In Putin's War
The Ukrainians Battle On
The Ukrainians Battle On
Beware, Putin's Tanks!
Beware, Putin's Tanks!
ED issues fresh summons to Abhishek Banerjee, wife
ED issues fresh summons to Abhishek Banerjee, wife
CSK 'reeling with joy' as Rutu checks in
CSK 'reeling with joy' as Rutu checks in
Change prayer timings on Holi, imam urges mosques
Change prayer timings on Holi, imam urges mosques
Samantha-Varun Team Up For Citadel
Samantha-Varun Team Up For Citadel
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

After The Russians Strike...

After The Russians Strike...

Zelenskky Visits Injured Soldiers

Zelenskky Visits Injured Soldiers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances