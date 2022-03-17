Ukrainians Cling On To Hope

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Putin inflicted devastation in Ukraine.
IMAGE: A Ukrainian removes rubble from his shop damaged in the Russian shelling. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers guard the Artem factory after it was hit by shelling. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters
IMAGE: Ukrainian troops near a residential building after it was hit by Russian shelling. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters
IMAGE: A Foxtrot store seen through a clothing store, both destroyed by Russian shelling. Photograph: Oleksandr Lapshyn/Reuters
IMAGE: A building damaged by shelling in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Residents next to a destroyed armoured vehicle. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Wounded Ukrainian soldiers and a child sit in a bus turned into an ambulance, waiting to be evacuated, Mykolaiv. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters
IMAGE: Maria Syvenko, 10, works on her online school lessons in the bathroom at the Dumbraveni sports arena in Suceava, Romania, which has been converted to a shelter, after she fled Kyiv with her family through the Siret border crossing in Romania. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
IMAGE: Emmi Captari, 7, works on his school lessons at the Dumbraveni sports arena. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
IMAGE: A man rests at the Dumbraveni sports arena. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
IMAGE: Residents receive aid during the conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Residents in Volnovakha gather to receive aid. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com