Zelenskky Visits Injured Soldiers

Pro-Russian commentators derided Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a washed up comedian who wouldn't last a week after Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

Nearly three weeks since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, nearly three weeks after Putin's army brutally shelled Ukraine towns, Zelenskky, Ukraine's unlikely leader, is still in charge, and Kyiv, his nation's capital, has still not fallen to the Russian mauraders.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Volodymyr Zelenskky in action.

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greets an injured Ukrainian soldier in Kyiv, Sunday, March 13, 2022. All photographs: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy visited the military hospital in Kyiv to meet injured soldiers and boost their morale.

IMAGE: Major General Anatolii Kazmirchuk -- chief of the mational military medical clinical centre -- and Brigadier General Tetiana Ostashchenko -- chief of the medical forces command -- brief Zelenskyy at the hospital's compound about the condition of the wounded soldiers.

IMAGE: Unlike the usually macho Putin, who has been photographed meeting his war council from at a distance (the Russian leader is reportedly terrified of catching covid), Zelenskyy has been in the thick of action, meeting citizens, speaking to injured soldiers as he does here, dispelling the Russian propaganda that he has fled Kyiv.

IMAGE: Major General Kazmirchuk briefs Zelenskyy at the hospital compound.

The Ukrainian leader takes a selfie with his country's wounded defenders.

