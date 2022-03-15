News
After The Russians Strike...

After The Russians Strike...

By Rediff News Bureau
March 15, 2022 08:26 IST
Early Sunday, March 13, 2022, a series of Russian missiles struck the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security at the nearby Yavoriv military complex, killing at least 35 and wounding scores, according to Ukrainian officials.

The center is located west of Lviv and mere miles from Ukraine's border with Poland, a NATO member.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the aftermath of the attack.

IMAGE: A man wounded in the air strikes is assisted by medical staff outside the Novoiavorivsk district hospital.
Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An injured soldier is transported by medical workers at the hospital in Novoyavorivsk.
Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian paramedics take cover in the woods outside a hospital as air raid sirens go off.
Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man who fled the war in Ukraine weaves camouflage netting inside a public library in Krakow, Poland.
Photograph: Omar Marques/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A large queue forms at a petrol station as many garages across Lviv have run out of fuel. In recent days, Russia has escalated its offensive across western Ukraine, including air strikes on a military training complex west of Lviv, in a part of the country that has thus far been spared the brunt of Russia's attack.
Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Facilities of a complex that prepares natural gas for transportation are pictured in a fire after night shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the village of Hlazunivka in Kharkiv region.
Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier holds a Javelin missile system on the front line in the north Kyiv region.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Military Chaplain Nikolay Medynsky blesses Ukrainian soldiers and their weapons before they go into battle in Kyiv.
Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
