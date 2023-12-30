'Expecting maximum medals at Paris Olympics'

IMAGE: Wushu Association of India chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa has once again been appointed the chairman of three-member ad-hoc committee, instituted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), to run the affairs of the sport. Photograph: ANI/X

Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, the newly appointed chairman of the ad-hoc committee, expressed the significance of the upcoming period for Indian wrestlers, especially with the Paris Olympics on the horizon.

Earlier on Sunday, December 24, the Union Sports Ministry instructed the IOA to form an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the WFI. Bajwa will be assisted in running the WFI by MM Somaya and Manjusha Kanwar in the newly constituted ad hoc committee.

"IOA have appointed me as the chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee and along with it MM Somaya and Manjusha ji are members of the committee to look into the day-to-day work of the Wrestling Federation of India. Since the time it (ad-hoc committee) is made we have had two to three meetings on Zoom because the upcoming days are very crucial for wrestling. We are expecting maximum medals in wrestling in the Paris Olympics," said IOA's Ad-hoc committee chairman Bhupinder Singh Bajwa while speaking to ANI.

The Ad hoc committee is tasked with overseeing and supervising WFI's operations, which include athlete selection, submitting entries for athletes to participate in international events, organising sports activities, handling bank accounts, managing the website, and other related responsibilities.

"So, for this we are doing meetings and from January 10 to January 14 there is a 1st Ranking tournament in Croatia and we are sending a team. Yesterday our entries got completed. We are going to declare senior as well as junior championship for wrestlers. Mr. Somaya, who was Deputy Chef de Mission for us in Asian Games 2022 along with Manjusha ji ane me, all three of us would look to ensure that wrestling activities should not stop and take the sport forward with the kind of talent we have in our country," Bajwa added.