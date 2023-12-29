News
Rediff.com  » Sports » WFI office moved out of Brij Bhushan's home

WFI office moved out of Brij Bhushan's home

December 29, 2023 19:47 IST
Wushu Association of India chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa has once again been appointed the chairman of three-member ad-hoc committee, instituted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), to run the affairs of the sport.

IMAGE: Wushu Association of India chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa has once again been appointed the chairman of three-member ad-hoc committee, instituted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), to run the affairs of the sport. Photograph: ANI/X

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday moved its office out of the residence of its former president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, after the sports ministry had recently raised serious objections to it.

"The WFI will operate from a new address in New Delhi after vacating Brij Bhushan's premises," a source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

 

The new WFI office is located in the Hari Nagar area of New Delhi.

The ministry, while suspending the newly-formed WFI panel under president Sanjay Singh on December 24, three days after he was elected its head, had cited the office running from Brij Bhushan's residence as one of the reasons for taking the stringent action.

"The business of the federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers (Brij Bhushan) -- which is also the alleged premises wherein sexual harassment of the players have been alleged and present(ly) the court is hearing the matter," the ministry had said in its letter.

The ministry also said the new body was working under the "complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers", which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code.

Several top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan and the case is being heard in the Delhi High Court.

After Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan, was elected WFI chief on December 21, Sakshi decided to retire from wrestling, while Bajrang returned his Padma Shri and Vinesh decided to give her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award back, alleging they did not want any close associate of the BJP MP to run the federation.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has once again instituted a three-member ad-hoc committee under the chairmanship of Wushu Association of India chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa to run the affairs of the sport.

Bajwa on being appointed as Chairman of the WFI Ad-hoc committee told ANI, "IOA appointed us as the Ad Hoc Committee Chairman...They have made a three-member committee to oversee day to day work of the Wrestling Federation of India...The coming time is very crucial for wrestling, we expect most of the medals from it as the Paris Olympics are around the corner..."

WFI

