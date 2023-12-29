News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ancelotti extends stay at Real Madrid

Ancelotti extends stay at Real Madrid

December 29, 2023 20:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti, the only manager to have won a title in all of Europe's big five leagues, had previously refused to speak about his plans.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti, the only manager to have won a title in all of Europe's big five leagues, had previously refused to speak about his plans. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2026, the LaLiga club said on Friday.

Ancelotti has been at Real since 2021, having previously managed the club from 2013 to 2015. The Italian has won one league title with Real, along with two Champions League trophies and two Club World Cups.

 

"Real Madrid C. F. and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed to extend our coach's contract until June 30, 2026," Real said in a statement.

His contract was due to expire in 2024, and this extension ends speculation that Ancelotti would take over as manager of Brazil.

In March of this year, then Brazilian FA (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues told Reuters that Ancelotti was his main target for the position of national team coach.

In July, when introducing caretaker manager Fernando Diniz, he remained confident: "He (Ancelotti) will be here, you can be sure of that," Rodrigues said.

Ancelotti, the only manager to have won a title in all of Europe's big five leagues, had previously refused to speak about his plans.

"I'll give you the chance to ask another question," Ancelotti told a reporter at a press conference before Real's Champions League match against Napoli last month, when asked if he would be at the club for another season.

Earlier this month, Rodrigues was removed from his post by a Rio de Janeiro court which annulled an assembly of the organisation held in 2022 in which Rodrigues was elected to lead the CBF until 2026.

The president of the Superior Court of Sports Justice Jose Perdiz was named interim head, and sources told Reuters that CBF’s political situation and uncertainty was a key factor for Ancelotti’s decision to accept the Real Madrid offer.

Real lead LaLiga standings on goal difference ahead of Girona after 18 games, and their next game sees them host Mallorca on Wednesday.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India fined, docked WTC points for slow over-rate
India fined, docked WTC points for slow over-rate
Nadal plays down expectations on tour return
Nadal plays down expectations on tour return
I hope it's not my last Australian Open: Djokovic
I hope it's not my last Australian Open: Djokovic
Extradite 26/11 kingpin Hafiz Saeed: India to Pak
Extradite 26/11 kingpin Hafiz Saeed: India to Pak
Investors turn richer by Rs 81.90 lakh crore in 2023
Investors turn richer by Rs 81.90 lakh crore in 2023
Canada probes firing at Indian-origin bizman's home
Canada probes firing at Indian-origin bizman's home
Former IPL cricketer Lamichhane convicted of rape
Former IPL cricketer Lamichhane convicted of rape

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

India to work on man marking ahead of AFC Asian Cup

India to work on man marking ahead of AFC Asian Cup

Wrestling Federation of India office has a new address

Wrestling Federation of India office has a new address

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances