Ethiopian runners reign supreme at Mumbai Marathon

IMAGE: Hayle Lemi Berhanu celebrates. All Photographs: Sahil Salvi

The Tata Mumbai Marathon witnessed Ethiopian athletes, Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Aberash Minsewo, emerge as champions in the men's and women's categories, respectively, on Sunday.

Among Indian male participants, Srinu Bugatha showcased an impressive performance, finishing with a time of 2:17:29, followed by Gopi Thonakal and Sher Singh Tanwar.

The elite races across all categories were dominated by Ethiopian runners.

In the men's elite category, Lemi secured a second consecutive win in the gold label road race, clocking in at 2:07:50. Haymanot Alew (2:09:03) claimed the second spot, with Mitku Tafa (2:09:58) finishing third. Bugatha from India secured the eighth position overall in the men's field.

IMAGE: Minsewo secured the gold medal. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Among women, Minsewo secured the gold medal, while her compatriots Muluhabt Tsega and Medhin Bejene secured the second and third positions, respectively.

Nirmaben Thakor Bharatjee was the first Indian woman to cross the finish line in the elite race.