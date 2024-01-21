Tempers flare in U-19 WC Opener - Ind vs Bangladesh

Team India asserted its dominance with an 84-run victory over Bangladesh in the opening match of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Bloemfontein.

The intensity heightened during the game as Indian captain Uday Saharan engaged in a heated exchange with Bangladesh's Ariful Islam.

The incident unfolded while Saharan was shaping an impressive innings, building a significant partnership with Adarsh Singh.

Following the second ball of the 25th over, Saharan and Ariful exchanged words, with the Bangladesh all-rounder standing his ground. The confrontation prompted umpire Donovan Koch to intervene, separating the two players.

The exact trigger for the exchange was unclear, but replays suggested it might have stemmed from Ariful's comments when Saharan attempted a second run in the preceding ball.

After returning to his crease, Saharan directed some words towards the Bangladesh spinner, leading to a verbal altercation before the umpire's intervention.

Commentators swiftly reminded viewers of the heated final between the two teams in the 2020 U-19 World Cup, emphasising the ill-tempered nature of the match, with sledging, physical contact, and near altercations. Bangladesh emerged victorious in that encounter.