News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Error-prone Prannoy loses in Indonesia Open semis

Error-prone Prannoy loses in Indonesia Open semis

Source: PTI
June 18, 2022 21:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

HS Prannoy briefly looked to dictate the pace in the rallies and narrowed the deficit to 14-16 with the help of some good strokes.

IMAGE: HS Prannoy briefly looked to dictate the pace in the rallies and narrowed the deficit to 14-16 with the help of some good strokes. Photograph: India Open/Twitter

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy signed off with yet another semifinal finish at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament after going down in straight games to China's Zhao Jun Peng in Jakarta on Saturday.

World No 23 Prannoy couldn't find his rhythm and lacked precision and control to lose 16-21, 15-21 to Jun Peng, a two-time bronze medallist at the World Junior Championships, in a 40-minute last four clash.

 

It was their first meeting in international badminton.

Playing his second semi-final at the Indonesia Open, Prannoy, who turns 30 next month, fell behind from the start as he couldn't keep pace with his opponent in rallies.

The left-handed Chinese put a lot of power in his smashes and his hold-and-flick shots also caught Prannoy off guard as he entered the first interval lagging 6-11 after two unforced errors.

The Indian looked nervous as his net play was not as polished and he also lacked his trademark control on the shuttle.

As a result, the Chinese maintained his five-point lead till 14-9.

Prannoy briefly looked to dictate the pace in the rallies and narrowed the deficit to 14-16 with the help of some good strokes.

But the Indian let the momentum slip as another wide shot and a long return took the Chinese to 19-15 and he grabbed five game points with a cross court smash.

Prannoy saved one but Jun Peng sealed it in the second chance to have the bragging rights.

After the change of sides, Prannoy started constructing the rallies better and unrevealed his bag of trickery to lead 6-4. However, the joy was short-lived as the Indian missed quite a few chances.

He miscued his strokes which ended up going wide or at net, couldn't match his rival in the flat exchanges and also his weak returns were punished by Jun Peng, who soon turned the tables and entered the mid-game interval with four point advantage.

The Chinese looked in complete command after the break even as Prannoy struggled with his control, sending the shuttle to the net repeatedly.

Soon Jun Peng was up 17-9 after the Indian lost a video referral. A fast flat exchange ended with the shuttle going to the net from the Chinese, who committed another unforced errors to allow Prannoy a glimmer of hope.

But another wide return gave the Chinese eight match points. Prannoy saved three before Jun Peng produced a precise down-the-line smash on his rival's forehand back corner to make his first final of a world tour event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Former finalist Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon 2022
Former finalist Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon 2022
Will Pant toss with right hand in SA series-decider?
Will Pant toss with right hand in SA series-decider?
Maharaj on the challenge of bowling to DK
Maharaj on the challenge of bowling to DK
Maha Council polls: Small players back in spotlight
Maha Council polls: Small players back in spotlight
FIH Pro League: India stun Argentina in thriller
FIH Pro League: India stun Argentina in thriller
Violence during Bihar bandh, BJP leaders get security
Violence during Bihar bandh, BJP leaders get security
Hardik reveals how MSD helped him improve his game
Hardik reveals how MSD helped him improve his game

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon with injury

Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon with injury

Sathiyan knocked out of WTT Contender in Zagreb

Sathiyan knocked out of WTT Contender in Zagreb

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances