Sathiyan knocked out of WTT Contender in Zagreb

IMAGE: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran was knocked out in the quarter-finals. Photograph: India AllSports/Twitter

Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran suffered a straight game loss to Chinese Taipei's Chuang Chih-Yuan in the quarter-finals to crash out of the men's singles event of the WTT Contender 2022 in Zagreb, Croatia, on Saturday.

The World No. 34, lost 7-11, 9-11, 5-11 to World No. 18 Chih-Yuan.

It was a disappointing result for the Indian, who had started his campaign with a stunning 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10 win over World No. 6 and reigning European champion Darko Jorgic of Slovenia.

Sathiyan then defeated 16-year-old Chen Yuanyu of China 11-9, 11-7, 12-10 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Sathiyan is part of the Indian table tennis squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games which is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.