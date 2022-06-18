News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sathiyan knocked out of WTT Contender in Zagreb

Source: PTI
June 18, 2022 17:28 IST
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran was knocked out in the quarter-finals

Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran suffered a straight game loss to Chinese Taipei's Chuang Chih-Yuan in the quarter-finals to crash out of the men's singles event of the WTT Contender 2022 in Zagreb, Croatia, on Saturday.

 

The World No. 34, lost 7-11, 9-11, 5-11 to World No. 18 Chih-Yuan.

It was a disappointing result for the Indian, who had started his campaign with a stunning 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10 win over World No. 6 and reigning European champion Darko Jorgic of Slovenia.

Sathiyan then defeated 16-year-old Chen Yuanyu of China 11-9, 11-7, 12-10 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Sathiyan is part of the Indian table tennis squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games which is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

