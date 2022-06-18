News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Pant toss with right hand in SA series-decider?

Will Pant toss with right hand in SA series-decider?

June 18, 2022 12:03 IST
India's captain Rishabh Pant and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma at the toss in the 4th T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot, on Friday.

IMAGE: India's captain Rishabh Pant and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma at the toss in the 4th T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Having lost the toss in all four matches of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, India's stand-in captain Rishabh Pant said he will spin the coin with his right hand in the series-deciding game in Bengaluru on Sunday.

 

"Maybe I will toss with the right hand in the next game and be positive," he declared, at the post-match presentation after India beat South Africa by 82 runs in the fourth T20I to level the match five-match series 2-2 in Rajkot on Friday.

He also praised Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik.

"Really happy with the way Hardik put up a show. DK went for the kill right away and that gave us the positivity."

Karthik and Pandya, two players with massive reputations as devastating finishers, surely lived up to their billing. Their stand of 65 off only 33 deliveries injected much-needed momentum in what was a meek effort till that point.

Pandya scored 46 off only 31 balls before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi, with Tabraiz Shamsi taking a brilliant catch.

Karthik continued in the same vein despite losing his partner and brought up his maiden T20I fifty in the process.

Talking about his lean patch of form, Pant added: "As an individual I can look to improve in certain areas. Not too concerned though; looking to take the positives and looking to improve. Let's see what happens in Bangalore. Looking forward to give our 100 percent."

AGENCIES
