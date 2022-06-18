News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Maharaj on the challenge of bowling to DK

Maharaj on the challenge of bowling to DK

Source: PTI
June 18, 2022 17:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In the 4th T20I on Friday, Dinesh Karthik swept the spinners and pacers with equal disdain besides pulling off audacious reverse hits.

IMAGE: In the 4th T20I on Friday, Dinesh Karthik swept the spinners and pacers with equal disdain besides pulling off audacious reverse hits. Photograph: BCCI

India batter Dinesh Karthik looks for runs in unorthodox areas and that is what makes him difficult to bowl to, feels seasoned South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Karthik's 55 off 27 balls, his maiden fifty in the format he first played back in 2006, helped India level the five-match T20I series in Rajkot on Friday.

 

The 37-year-old batter has made yet another India comeback with a stellar showing in the IPL.

A designated finisher in the Indian team, Karthik has not relied on power hitting to be effective. He has played the field brilliantly to get the desired results.

On Friday, he swept the spinners and pacers with equal disdain besides pulling off audacious reverse hits. 

"He (Karthik) has been in serious form in the role he is fulfilling. He is certainly one of the best finishers in the game. He scores in unorthodox areas which makes him difficult to bowl to.

"We saw why he was one of the leading performers in the IPL. He showed his class today and played exceptionally well," said Maharaj after the game.

India have won two in a row after South Africa outplayed the hosts in the first two matches.

Going into the decider in Bengaluru on Sunday, the momentum is with India. Maharaj said the team is looking forward to the challenge.

"We had a bit of momentum in the first two and India got in the next two. It makes that much more exciting to go to Bangalore, the crowds have been amazing so far, it will add to the excitement.

"Also, it is a good test for our cricket team to see how far we have come to play in events like these and try and clinch the series against a strong Indian outfit."

He also praised India pacer Avesh Khan who took four wickets for 18 runs.

"Avesh adapted really well and kept it really simple and got the reward for consistent and controlled bowling," Maharaj added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Karthik inspires Hardik
How Karthik inspires Hardik
How coach Dravid's backing spurred Avesh...
How coach Dravid's backing spurred Avesh...
'Pant is not a certainty in T20I team'
'Pant is not a certainty in T20I team'
PM unfurls flag atop Guj temple after dargah shifted
PM unfurls flag atop Guj temple after dargah shifted
Former finalist Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon 2022
Former finalist Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon 2022
Assam reels under devastating floods, 55 dead
Assam reels under devastating floods, 55 dead
Will Pant toss with right hand in SA series-decider?
Will Pant toss with right hand in SA series-decider?

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Secret behind DK's longevity revealed

Secret behind DK's longevity revealed

PIX: Karthik blitz sets up India's comprehensive win

PIX: Karthik blitz sets up India's comprehensive win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances