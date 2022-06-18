News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon with injury

Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon with injury

June 18, 2022 20:04 IST
Naomi Osaka

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former world number one Naomi Osaka has pulled out of Wimbledon due to a left Achilles injury, the four-times Grand Slam champion said on Saturday.

 

Japan's Osaka suffered the injury in Madrid, forcing her to miss the WTA 1000 event in Rome in the leadup to the French Open.

Last week she posted a video on social media, saying: "Here's me running on a underwater treadmill because my Achilles is being stubborn still (sic) I must be aging or something."

She added on Saturday: "My Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time."

Source: REUTERS
Sathiyan knocked out of WTT Contender in Zagreb
How coach Dravid's backing spurred Avesh...
'Time for me to give back to the sport'
Agnipath: Govt offers sops as violent protests go on
Agnipath: Govt 'ready to talk' to protesters
Karan Johar was Bishnoi's target, says gang member
Afghan Sikh among 2 dead in blasts at Kabul Gurdwara
