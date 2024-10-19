EPL: United break losing streak, Son shines for Spurs

Man Utd beat Brentford 2-1 for first win in more than a month

IMAGE: Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring their second goal with Bruno Fernandes. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund got on the scoresheet as Manchester United bounced back after conceding a controversial goal to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday for their first victory in more than a month.

The win meant United climbed to 10th in the standings on 11 points after eight matches, and eased some of the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, whose job has been the subject of media speculation. Brentford are 12th on 10 points.

United had 10 men on the pitch when Ethan Pinnock headed in Brentford's goal from a corner deep in first-half stoppage time after referee Sam Barrott instructed Matthijs de Ligt to go to the touchline to stem the bleeding from a gash on his head.

United came out of the break fired up and Garnacho latched onto a cross from Marcus Rashford to fire home from the left side of the six-yard box into the far corner in the 47th minute.

Hojlund put the home side ahead in spectacular fashion in the 62nd when Bruno Fernandes found him with a back-heel pass, and the Dane chipped the ball over goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Son returns to help fire Spurs to 4-1 win over West Ham

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their fourth goal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to thrash West Ham United 4-1, with captain Son Heung-min returning from injury to wrap up the victory before the visitors had Mohammed Kudus sent off late on in an entertaining Premier League derby.

West Ham went ahead through Kudus after 18 minutes but Spurs equalised in the 36th on the counter when Dejan Kulusevski's shot was tipped on to the woodwork by Alphonse Areola only for the ball to roll along the line and in off the far post.

The hosts continued to dominate after the break and scored again when Yves Bissouma side-footed home before Son's shot rebounded off Areola and a defender for an own goal by the keeper. Son then got on the scoresheet with a fine solo effort.

West Ham went down to 10 men in the 86th when Kudus was sent off for violent conduct after a VAR review. The win took Spurs up to provisional sixth place in the standings with 13 points from eight games, while West Ham are 14th with eight points.

Tottenham came into the match still smarting from throwing away a two-goal lead at Brighton & Hove Albion to lose 3-2 before the international break, much to the disgust of Australian Postecoglou who was determined it would not happen again.

However, this time they found themselves behind, against the run of play, as Kudus's shot into the ground bounced up and over Spurs defender Pedro Porro on the line after a cut back from Jarrod Bowen who burst past Destiny Udogie on the right.

Spurs stepped up the pressure though and equalised on the counter-attack when Kulusevski cut in from the right and fired a shot that eventually found its way into the net much to the frustration of Areola who had initially made a fine save.

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison was substituted at the break with Pape Matar Sarr coming on to replace him as Spurs continued to take the game to West Ham and seven minutes into the second half the home side went in front for the first time.

Udogie made good progress on the left and cut the ball back into the area for Bissouma to fire home.

Spurs then broke quickly again and Kulusevski played in Son down the right. Although the South Korean forward's tame, low shot was saved by the feet of Areola the ball hit Jean-Clair Todibo and rebounded into the net off the unfortunate keeper.

Son then wrapped up the win on the hour with a trademark goal as he twisted and turned before firing home a low shot. He almost scored again minutes later but hit the post, with West Ham's defence reeling under the home side's pressure.

A dreadful afternoon for the Hammers was complete when Kudus was sent off for pushing defender Micky van de Ven in the face before he did the same to Sarr in the melee that broke out.

Referee Andy Madley, who had initially shown a yellow card, was summoned to the VAR screen and Kudus was dismissed.

Ipswich v Everton delayed due to turnstile issue

IMAGE: Ipswich Town players during the warm up before the match. Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

The Premier League match between Ipswich and Everton on Saturday has been delayed by 15 minutes due to problems with the turnstiles at Portman Road, the club said on Saturday.

"We are aware of an issue with the turnstiles, impacting supporters' entry to Portman Road ahead of this afternoon's game," Ipswich posted on social media platform X.

"This afternoon's game will now kick-off at 3.15pm."

Brighton punish wasteful Newcastle in 1-0 away win

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Ferdi Kadioglu. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Danny Welbeck's first-half goal against the run of play gave Brighton & Hove Albion a 1-0 win at Newcastle United on Saturday, a result that extended the home side's winless streak to four Premier League games.

With striker Alexander Isak back after a period out with a toe injury, Newcastle dominated the opening exchanges but struggled to convert their plentiful possession into shots on target in the first half, and Welbeck was more than happy to make them pay.

Isak broke free in the 33rd minute with only the keeper to beat but Bart Verbruggen was able to block his goal-bound effort with his body. Less than two minutes later Welbeck showed him and the rest of the Newcastle attack how it should be done, muscling into the box to slip the ball past Nick Pope and give Brighton the lead.

Anthony Gordon came close to levelling for the home side with an angled drive in the 41st minute, but again Verbruggen was alert to the danger, pushing the ball away, and the body language of the Newcastle players began to suggest that it was not going to be their day.

After just two shots on target in the first half, the Magpies' accuracy improved in the second half but the shots they managed on target lacked power and precision, while Brighton looked dangerous every time they crossed the halfway line.

A lengthy stoppage for an injury to Welbeck, who was eventually carried off on a stretcher off the field, saw nine minutes of time added on at the end of the second half, and though Dan Burn finally got the ball into the Brighton net, he was well offside and the goal was chalked off.

The Seagulls who wasted a number of good chances to add to their tally, hung on for a win that moved them up to fifth in the table on 15 points, while Newcastle remain eighth on 12.