History made with Bala Devi's 50th goal

Bala Devi, often referred to as the "goal machine" of Indian women's football, reached an exceptional milestone by becoming the first Indian woman to score her 50th international goal during the 2024 SAFF Women's Championship in Nepal, in a match against Pakistan.

Her achievement was celebrated not only by Indian fans but also by local supporters, as the crowd in Nepal honoured her with a standing ovation after the match, as per the AIFF Media Team.

When asked about her feelings on reaching this milestone, Bala Devi shared, "I feel proud to score 50 goals for India. It was a very special moment for me," as per quoted by the AIFF Media Team.

Bala Devi dedicated her goal to her father, expressing the deep influence he had on her career.

"Everything I am today is because of my father. He taught me everything since childhood, from kicking the ball to scoring a goal. He always encouraged me to stay connected with the game. As I stepped into the field against Pakistan, memories of him flooded back and I couldn't stop crying. I missed him so much at that moment. The motivation to score that goal came from him and everything he taught me," Devi said.

Reflecting on her goal against Pakistan, Bala revealed her thought process.

"Whatever strategy the coach and players decide for set-pieces, we stick to it. Who takes the kick depends on the situation, whether it's from the right or left. At that moment, I felt I should take the kick, and Manisha came over and said, 'Di, you take it.' I asked her to just touch the ball, and I went in for the shot. Manisha's pass was perfect, with spot-on accuracy, and the ball went in," she noted, as per quoted by the AIFF Media Team.

Devi, who has been a part of the national team since 2005, reflected on her long career and the admiration she receives.

"When I arrived in Nepal, many people recognised me. Some even asked if I was coming as a coach. Some players from another team still wanted me on the field as a player. I started playing for India back in 2005, and while the atmosphere within the team has changed over the years, the support and affection everyone shows me are overwhelming. I feel proud to have continued playing for so many years and to still be loved by the fans. It's a great feeling to play in a foreign country and gain new experiences in the game," Devi remarked.

After a month-long break due to injury, Bala Devi made a strong return to the national camp. She emphasized the importance of mental strength and the support she received.

"I have been involved with football all my life, so I know how to keep my mentality strong when I am injured. And I always try to push myself a little extra during training sessions, focusing on maintaining my fitness. A lot of people have supported me along the way, especially coach Santosh. After my injury, I didn't have the confidence to play, but he created a comfortable environment in Goa that helped me regain it. I am grateful to all the coaches, staff, and players for their efforts. Everyone contributes, from managing diets and training to the hard work put in by the young players. Together, we maintain a positive atmosphere, and that has been my biggest motivation," she said as per quoted by the AIFF Media Team.

Discussing her experiences in Indian and European football, Bala said, "I have learned a lot during my time at Rangers. How to stay fit, maintain professionalism, and had good experience in Europe. Indian women's football is growing and we can see now players are going abroad to play after me. AIFF has also been very supportive, and the women's department is putting in a lot of effort for us. If this level of support continues, we can achieve great things and go a long way."

When asked to describe her career in one word, Bala chose "SHE POWER."

She explained, "I call it 'SHE POWER' because I work hard from morning till evening. I take care of myself and manage my household, it's all hard work. Nothing comes easy."

Bala Devi concluded with a heartfelt message for her supporters, "Keep supporting us. We will go forward as much as you support us."