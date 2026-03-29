EPL: Igor Tudor leaves Tottenham Hotspur after seven games in charge

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur appointed former Juventus manager Igor Tudor as their manager in February following the dismissal of Thomas Frank. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Key Points Igor Tudor's brief spell at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur comes to an end.

Tudor replaced Thomas Frank in January.

Spurs lost five of seven games under Tudor and are battling to stay in the English Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager Igor Tudor left the club on Sunday after the Premier League side said they had "mutually agreed" to part ways, with the North London team sitting one point above the relegation zone.

Tudor was appointed interim manager until the end of the season after Spurs sacked Thomas Frank in February.

The former Juventus boss was appointed in February following the dismissal of Thomas Frank.

Spurs slip further

However, Spurs lost five of seven games under the Croatian, sitting 17th in the league standings with 30 points after 31 games while they were also knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Atletico Madrid.

"We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect," Spurs said in a statement.

"We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time."

Tudor's father Mario died earlier this month, with the manager being notified after Spurs lost 3-0 at home to Nottingham Forest.