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Home  » Sports » Raphinha out of Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final with hamstring injury

Raphinha out of Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final with hamstring injury

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Last updated on: March 28, 2026 10:09 IST

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Barcelona's Champions League hopes suffer a blow as key attacker Raphinha is sidelined with a hamstring injury, ruling him out of the crucial quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid.

Raphinha celebrates scoring FC Barcelona's first goal in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg match against Newcastle United at Camp Nou, Barcelona, March 18, 2026.

IMAGE: Raphinha celebrates scoring FC Barcelona's first goal in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg match against Newcastle United at Camp Nou, Barcelona, March 18, 2026. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points

  • Raphinha suffers hamstring injury during international duty with Brazil.
  • The Barcelona attacker will miss the Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid.
  • Raphinha's estimated recovery time is five weeks, impacting Barcelona's squad depth.
  • Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals without a key player.

Barcelona attacker Raphinha will miss their Champions League quarter-final tie with Atletico Madrid early next month after suffering a hamstring injury on international duty with Brazil, the LaLiga side said.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 19 goals in all competitions for Barcelona this season, picked up the injury on Thursday in Brazil's 2-1 defeat by France in Foxborough.

 

"The player is returning to Barcelona to begin the appropriate treatment. The estimated recovery time is five weeks," Barcelona said in a statement on Friday.

Barcelona, who are four points clear of Real Madrid in LaLiga, host Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on April 8 with the return in Madrid on April 14.

Raphinha scored twice in Barcelona's thumping 7-2 victory over Newcastle United in the round of 16 earlier this month.

Source: REUTERS
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