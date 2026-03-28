Raphinha out of Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final with hamstring injury

Barcelona's Champions League hopes suffer a blow as key attacker Raphinha is sidelined with a hamstring injury, ruling him out of the crucial quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid.

IMAGE: Raphinha celebrates scoring FC Barcelona's first goal in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg match against Newcastle United at Camp Nou, Barcelona, March 18, 2026. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points Raphinha suffers hamstring injury during international duty with Brazil.

The Barcelona attacker will miss the Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid.

Raphinha's estimated recovery time is five weeks, impacting Barcelona's squad depth.

Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals without a key player.

Barcelona attacker Raphinha will miss their Champions League quarter-final tie with Atletico Madrid early next month after suffering a hamstring injury on international duty with Brazil, the LaLiga side said.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 19 goals in all competitions for Barcelona this season, picked up the injury on Thursday in Brazil's 2-1 defeat by France in Foxborough.

"The player is returning to Barcelona to begin the appropriate treatment. The estimated recovery time is five weeks," Barcelona said in a statement on Friday.

Barcelona, who are four points clear of Real Madrid in LaLiga, host Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on April 8 with the return in Madrid on April 14.

Raphinha scored twice in Barcelona's thumping 7-2 victory over Newcastle United in the round of 16 earlier this month.