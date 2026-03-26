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Champions League: Benfica Hit With UEFA Fine After Racist Incident In Real Madrid Game

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March 26, 2026 13:08 IST

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UEFA has fined Benfica for racist and discriminatory behaviour by their fans during a Champions League match against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rudiger clash with Nicolas Otamendi of Benfica during the UEFA Champions League match at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, on February 17, 2026. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Key Points

  • UEFA fined Benfica 40,000 euros for racist behaviour by fans during a Champions League match against Real Madrid.
  • Additional fines issued to Benfica for objects thrown on the pitch and use of a laser pointer during the game.
  • Vinicius Jr accused Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni of a racist slur, prompting a UEFA investigation.
  • UEFA imposed a suspended order to partially close Benfica's stadium for a home game as part of the disciplinary action.

European soccer’s governing body UEFA said it has fined Benfica 40,000 euros ($46,250) for "racist and/or discriminatory behaviour" by supporters during their Champions League match against Real Madrid last month.

Additional penalties imposed for actions by fans included a fine of 25,000 euros for objects thrown during the match and one of 8,000 euros for the use of a laser pointer. Assistant coach Pedro Machado was also suspended for one game for unsporting conduct.

 

Real won the first-leg tie 1-0 in Lisbon, but the February 17 match was overshadowed by Vinicius Jr accusing Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni of directing a racist slur at him - an allegation denied by the player and the Portuguese club.

UEFA opened an investigation into the incident and provisionally suspended Prestianni for the return leg in Madrid the week after, where Real won 2-1 to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory.

The disciplinary action on Wednesday also included an order - suspended for a one-year probationary period - to partially close Benfica’s stadium for a home game.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

Source: REUTERS
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