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Home  » Sports » Maguire: Amorim's Ideas 'Didn't Work' at Manchester United

Maguire: Amorim's Ideas 'Didn't Work' at Manchester United

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March 26, 2026 15:13 IST

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Harry Maguire says Ruben Amorim's ideas didn't work at Manchester United, while praising Michael Carrick for leading a strong revival this season.

Harry Maguire says Reuben Amorim's back-three system did not suit his playing style

Key Points

  • Maguire admits players must share responsibility for the failed spell.
  • Michael Carrick credited for a smooth transition as interim manager.
  • United have surged into the Premier League top three under Carrick.
  • Team has collected 23 points from 10 games with just one defeat.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire said former manager Ruben Amorim had strong ideas, but they ultimately “didn’t work” at Old Trafford, further praising interim manager Michael Carrick for overseeing a smooth transition.

 

United have revived their season since Carrick took charge in January, rising into the Premier League’s top three after earning 23 points in 10 games, with only one defeat.

"I really like Ruben, he’s got great ideas. The ideas just didn’t work at Manchester United," Maguire said of Amorim in an interview with Britain's The Guardian.

"It just didn’t click or work and us, as players, have got to take a lot of responsibility for that as well."

Amorim was known for his back‑three system, but Maguire said he feels more comfortable in a back four.

“In the middle of a back three, it is more cautious, a sweeper-type role and not as much driving forward with the ball, which has been a big part of my game throughout my career," he said.

"I feel like it has been a great transition. Credit to Michael and his staff for making it so smooth.”

Maguire was named last week in Thomas Tuchel's 35-man England squad as they host Uruguay at Wembley Stadium on March 27, followed by a clash with Japan at the same venue four days later.

Source: REUTERS
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