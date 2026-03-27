PIX: Kosovo stun Slovakia, one win from World Cup dream

Kosovo, Italy, Czech Republic, and Bosnia and Herzegovina are one step closer to the World Cup after winning their playoff semi-finals in thrilling matches filled with drama and determination.

IMAGE: Kosovo's Kreshnik Hajrizi celebrates scoring their fourth goal. Photograph: Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters

Key Points Kosovo defeated Slovakia 4-3, securing a home playoff final against Turkey for a World Cup spot.

Italy overcame Northern Ireland 2-0, setting up a crucial match against Bosnia and Herzegovina to end their World Cup absence.

The Czech Republic edged past Ireland in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw, advancing to face Denmark in the playoff final.

Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Wales on penalties after a 1-1 draw, with a home game against Italy next for a chance to reach the World Cup.

Kosovo twice came from behind to beat Slovakia 4-3 away in a thrilling playoff semi-final on Thursday and ensure a decisive home clash against Turkey on Tuesday for a World Cup place

The Balkan nation have only been playing international football since 2014 and have never qualified for a major tournament, but are now one game away from a place in the finals in Canada, Mexico and the U.S starting in June.

They will host Turkey at home in Pristina on Tuesday for a place in Group D at the World Cup where Australia, Paraguay and the United States await.

Slovakia took a sixth minute lead as fullback Martin Valjent headed home from a corner but Kosovo equalised with their first effort on goal via a smart finish on the turn by Veldin Hodza.

Slovakia, whose only previous World Cup appearance was in 2010, were back ahead on the stroke of halftime as Lukas Haraslin’s free kick from out on the left wing evaded everyone to creep into the goal.

It took all of 60 seconds into the second half for Kosovo to pull level again with Fisnik Asllani before Florent Muslija’s free kick crept in at the near post to see them go ahead 3-2 on the hour mark.

Kreshnik Hajrizi crashed home Kosovo’s fourth from point blank range, snapping up a loose ball in the 72nd minute and they kept the hosts at bay until four minutes into stoppage time when David Strelec handed Slovakia a brief glimmer of hope before the final whistle confirmed their elimination.

Turkey won the other European playoff Path C semi-final earlier on Thursday with a 1-0 home win over Romania in Istanbul.

Italy Secure Victory Over Northern Ireland

IMAGE: Italy's Sandro Tonali celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

Italy moved within one win of ending their 12-year World Cup absence with a 2-0 qualification playoff semi-final victory over Northern Ireland on Thursday thanks to second-half goals from Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean.

The breakthrough arrived in the 56th minute when Tonali pounced on a cleared cross, letting the ball bounce once before firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Kean effectively ended the contest in the 80th minute, latching onto a Tonali pass and ghosting past his marker before dispatching a low strike into the net.

"I felt the whole country was on my shoulders," Kean told Sky Sports about his goal. "There is one more game to go, we need one more step, but we are feeling positive and need to keep going."

The four-time world champions will on Tuesday face Bosnia and Herzegovina for a place at the tournament in the U.S., Canada and Mexico in June-July.

Pressure was high on Gennaro Gattuso’s side following Italy’s omission from the last two World Cups, with the manager opting to move the match from Milan’s San Siro to the more intimate surroundings of Atalanta’s Stadium, admitting he feared the "caustic" atmosphere of a larger venue.

“There was some tension at the start of the second half, but after taking the lead, we really started to feel free of pressure with our mentality,” Tonali said.

After failing to score in a 1-0 aggregate playoff defeat to Sweden in 2017 and suffering a shock semi-final loss to North Macedonia in 2022, the hosts started at a frantic pace.

Federico Dimarco forced an early save from Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pierce Charles with a low volley, before Kean saw his follow-up from the parried rebound drift wide from close range.

The hosts, spurred on by a vocal crowd, dominated the opening half but failed to break the deadlock, with Kean dragging a shot wide and Mateo Retegui firing straight at Charles from close range to leave the match goalless at the interval.

Following Tonali’s opener, Italy maintained the pressure and Kean nearly doubled the lead with an acrobatic overhead kick from Nicolo Barella’s cross.

While that effort flew narrowly wide, the striker made no mistake moments later to finally grab his goal.

Northern Ireland mounted a frantic late charge in the closing stages, but the final whistle confirmed their quest to reach a first World Cup since 1986 had reached a disappointing end.

Gattuso admitted the contest had taken its toll on his side after the high-stakes encounter.

"It’s difficult, we knew this game was tough too, so now we must try to recharge the batteries," he told Rai Sport.

"It was a struggle, this was not at all easy. They even surprised us by trying to make vertical passes; we could’ve done better," he added, before praising the home support.

"We thank the fans of Bergamo once again. I heard very few jeers and we went into the locker room at halftime to applause. I thank the people here and now we go together into this final."

Czech Republic Triumph Over Ireland in Penalty Shootout

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Ladislav Krejci scores their second goal. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

The Czech Republic clinched their place in a World Cup qualification playoff final after edging past Ireland on penalties on Thursday in a thrilling encounter that finished 2-2 after extra time.

Jan Kliment scored the winning penalty to send the Czechs through to Tuesday's final where they will play Denmark for a place at the tournament in June-July in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

"We didn’t start well but we handled it as a team and we’re moving on — that’s what matters most," said Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar, who saved two penalties in the 4-3 shootout win.

"We prepared for the penalty shootout with both goalkeeping coaches and it paid off so I have to thank them."

Troy Parrott put the Irish ahead in the 19th minute from the spot after a VAR review determined that Czech midfielder Vladimir Darida had caught Nathan Collins' foot when contesting a loose ball in the area.

The visitors doubled their lead four minutes later when an attempted clearance from defender Vladimir Coufal went into his own net. The Czechs responded in the 27th minute through a Patrik Schick penalty and then sent the match to extra time when captain Ladislav Krejci headed home in the 86th minute.

Ireland, roared on by a large contingent of travelling supporters, nearly grabbed the opener in the seventh minute when Collins unleashed a fierce shot just outside the penalty area that deflected off a Czech defender and hit the woodwork.

"It's just pain, we only feel pain of course," Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrímsson told RTE television. "When you go this far, it's up to luck and up to the flip of a coin.

"We had our first six or seven penalty takers ready and most of them were on the pitch, we had planned for this."

Czech coach Miroslav Koubek, making his debut with the national team, picked an attack-minded squad but his side spent the start of the match under pressure from Ireland who stunned the home side with two early goals.

The Czechs fought back in the second half with a more lively performance and nearly levelled when Ladislav Krejci's glancing header from a free kick was tipped over the bar by the Irish goalkeeper.

In extra time Kovar made two saves before Kliment, who entered the match as it headed toward a shootout, drove his penalty home to secure the win.

The Czechs, aiming to make their first World Cup appearance since 2006, host Denmark who dismantled North Macedonia 4-0 earlier in the night.

Bosnia and Herzegovina Edge Past Wales in Penalty Drama

IMAGE: Bosnia and Herzegovina's Dzenis Burnic celebrates after the match. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Bosnia and Herzegovina's veteran striker Edin Dzeko scored a late equaliser before youngster Kerim Alajbegovic sealed a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Wales to reach the World Cup playoff finals on Thursday after a 1-1 draw.

Wales winger Daniel James opened the scoring for the hosts in the 51st minute after racing on to a loose ball and powering a thunderous 25-metre shot past Bosnia keeper Nikola Vasilj.

Bosnia came alive after that though and home keeper Karl Darlow made an incredible save to keep out a close-range header by Ermedin Demirovic but could do nothing when the 40-year-old Dzeko glanced in an 86th-minute equaliser.

Wales dominated extra time but could not force a winner and in the end it was Bosnia's teenager Alajbegovic who held his nerve to seal the shootout with an ice-cool spot kick to send the visiting fans wild in the Cardiff City Stadium.

Bosnia can now look forward to a home clash against Italy next Tuesday in the Path A final to secure a place at the World Cup for the second time after their debut in 2014.

"Faith is everything. We believe in success and I am happy to have this group of guys," Bosnia coach Sergej Barbarez said.

"No matter what happens on Tuesday, we have the will to make this nation happy."

Welsh Disappointment

It was a familiar heartache for Wales two years to the day that they lost a Euro 2024 playoff final on penalties against Poland and there was desolation in the stands at the end.

"It's tough to take, I thought we played really well. For them to get a late goal was gutting," James said. "It wasn't meant to be tonight, but the boys will be stronger for it."

Leeds United winger James missed the decisive penalty against Poland two years ago but it looked as though he had gained redemption with a magical goal that was worthy of winning any game, let alone one of such importance.

Had his deflected effort not bounced down off the underside of the crossbar soon afterwards, Wales would surely have gone on to set up a home clash with Italy.

But the technically gifted Bosnians, who were 13 minutes away from qualifying automatically in their group only to draw with Austria, grew in belief as the minutes ticked down.

As Wales dropped deep they began to create chances with Alajbegovic at the heart of his side's threat.

He forced a fine save by Darlow and when he whipped in a corner it was former Manchester City striker Dzeko who showed his enduring class to peel off his marker and glance an unstoppable header into the net.

Dzeko was taken off before the start of extra time and became involved in a heated row with Wales coach Craig Bellamy as the tension mounted in extra time.

Harry Wilson, who had also hit the woodwork early in the first half, had a glorious chance to seal it for Wales but his goalbound shot was read by defender Tarik Muharemovic who managed to head it clear.

It looked good for Wales when Darlow saved the first spot kick from Demirovic but Brennan Johnson blazed his effort over the crossbar and Neco Williams saw his penalty saved by Vasilj.

It was then left to Salzburg's Alajbegovic to clinch it for the visitors who are now unbeaten against Wales in five games.