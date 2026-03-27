World Cup dream alive: Turkey, Poland, Denmark shine big

Turkey, Poland, and Denmark are one step closer to the 2026 World Cup after winning their playoff semi-final matches, showcasing thrilling football and determination.

IMAGE: Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu celebrates scoring their first goal with Arda Guler. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

Key Points Turkey defeated Romania 1-0, with Ferdi Kadioglu scoring the decisive goal after a brilliant pass from Arda Guler, advancing to the playoff final.

Poland overcame Albania 2-1, thanks to second-half goals from Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski, keeping their World Cup dreams alive.

Denmark dominated North Macedonia in the second half, showcasing their ambition for a third successive World Cup qualification.

Turkey moved within one game of ending their long World Cup absence as Ferdi Kadioglu's second-half goal secured a 1-0 win over Romania in their playoff semi-final on Thursday, following a moment of brilliance from Arda Guler.

In a high-stakes encounter at Besiktas Park, the deadlock was broken in the 53rd minute when Real Madrid midfielder Guler produced a superb defence-splitting pass to pick out Kadioglu, who controlled and finished calmly to give the hosts the lead.

That proved decisive in a tight contest between two sides seeking a return to the World Cup after long absences, with Turkey last appearing in 2002 and Romania in 1998.

Guler said the move had been discussed in the dressing room at halftime as Turkey looked to break down Romania’s defensive block.

"We discussed the goal at the halftime break. I would get the ball and Ferdi would make a run into the penalty box. It happened exactly how we planned it," he told Turkish broadcaster TV8.

IMAGE: Turkey's Ugurcan Cakir reacts. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

Turkey grew in confidence after going ahead and came close to doubling their advantage shortly afterwards, with Juventus' Kenan Yildiz cutting in from the left and striking the crossbar with a superb curling effort.

Romania, who had kept the hosts at bay in a cautious first half, pushed forward in search of an equaliser but were unable to break through as Turkey held firm to see out the victory.

The win sends Turkey into the playoff final on March 31, where they will face Slovakia or Kosovo for a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Poland's Comeback Victory

IMAGE: Albania's Arber Hoxha in action with Poland's Filip Kucharczyk. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Poland came from behind to beat Albania 2-1 and reach the World Cup playoff finals on Thursday, with Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski netting second-half goals to set up a Path B decider away to Sweden on Tuesday.

Arber Hoxha put Albania ahead three minutes from the break but their bid to reach their first World Cup ended in Warsaw as Poland maintained their perfect playoff record, having qualified for the last World Cup and Euro 2024 by the same route.

Poland started brightly, with Albania's Elseid Hysaj clearing off the line from Jakub Kiwior's header, but the hosts failed to capitalise on their early energy and allowed the visitors to settle into the game and take the lead.

Polish defender Jan Bednarek failed to control a long ball and Hoxha stole in, rounded the keeper and slotted into the empty net.

Albania missed a gilt-edged chance to double their advantage with Poland outnumbered at the back. Hysaj rolled the perfect ball across to Nedim Bajrami who took too long to get a shot away and eventually blasted his effort wide.

Lewandowski levelled with a header at the back post from a corner in the 63rd minute and 10 minutes later Zielinski smashed a first-time shot from outside the area into the corner of the net, keeping Poland on course for a third consecutive finals appearance.

Denmark's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Photograph: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

Gustav Isaksen scored twice in two minutes as Denmark powered to a 4-0 win over North Macedonia in their 2026 World Cup European play-off semi-final in Copenhagen on Thursday to earn a place in Tuesday’s Path D decider against either Czech Republic or Ireland.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Christian Norgaard were also on target as Denmark pulled away in the second half having been held scoreless in the opening period, and they now head to the final seeking a third successive World Cup qualification.

North Macedonia never showed much ambition to get forward but were stubborn opponents in the first 45 minutes. Once behind though, the floodgates opened and the home side scored three goals in 10 minutes to make the tie safe.

Denmark went ahead four minutes into the second half as their pressure finally took its toll. Isaksen was denied by an excellent last-ditch tackle and as the ball fell loose in the box, Damsgaard fired into the empty net.

It was 2-0 on 58 minutes as Damsgaard turned provider when his excellent cross to the back post was steered into the net by Isaksen.

The tie was made safe a minute later when he scored his second goal. Victor Froholdt’s shot from the edge of the box was only parried by North Macedonia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski and Isaksen turned in the rebound.

The fourth goal was far too easy as Christian Eriksen’s corner to the back post was going directly in but was helped over the line by teammate Norgaard.

The winners of this path in the European play-offs will be placed in Group A at the World Cup with co-hosts Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.