EPL PIX: Man City hammer Luton 5-1 to move to the top

Images of English Premier League matches held on Saturday, April 13.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Champions Manchester City provisionally climbed to the top of the Premier League table after thrashing lowly Luton Town 5-1 on Saturday, with Daiki Hashioka scoring an own goal off his face and Erling Haaland netting his 20th league goal of the season.

Pep Guardiola's men have 73 points with six games remaining in a rip-roaring three-way title race, two points ahead of both Arsenal and Liverpool, who can climb over City with victories in their respective games on Sunday. Relegation-threatened Luton Town are 18th and a point shy of the safety zone.

City got on the scoreboard inside 70 seconds after Jeremy Doku's shot was deflected to Haaland, whose volley smashed hard off poor Hashioka's face and into the net.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland scores their third goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Mateo Kovacic doubled City's lead in the 64th minute, picking the ball up at the edge of the box and launching it into the top corner. Haaland then scored from the penalty spot in the 76th after Doku was taken down in the area.

Ross Barkley capitalised on a City defensive blunder to pull one back in the 84th minute before Doku's strike to the far corner after a dazzling dribbling display made it 4-1.

Josko Gvardiol completed the one-sided contest by netting seconds before the final whistle.

Brentford secure long-awaited win over Sheffield United

Brentford secured a 2-0 home win over rock-bottom Sheffield United on Saturday to end their winless run of nine Premier League games under coach Thomas Frank.

In the 63rd minute, Brentford’s Mikkel Damsgaard fired a shot at goal that was tipped into the back of the net by Sheffield United's Oliver Arblaster past his own keeper Ivo Grbic.

IMAGE: Brentford's Frank Onyeka scores their second goal. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

With his first goal for the West London club, Frank Onyeka doubled the hosts' advantage following an assist from his fellow substitute Kevin Schade in the 93rd minute. Brentford also had two efforts disallowed for offside and a foul.

Brentford moved up a place to 14th in the table on 32 points, ahead of Crystal Palace who play Liverpool on Sunday. They are seven points clear of the relegation zone with five games to play.

Sheffield United remained at the foot of the standings on 16 points.

Struggling Burnley settle for draw v Brighton

An own-goal by goalkeeper Arijanet Muric handed Burnley a setback in their Premier League survival hopes as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on Saturday.

IMAGE: Burnley's Arijanet Muric reacts as Josh Brownhill scores an own goal and Brighton & Hove Albion's first goal. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

The hosts had taken the lead in the 74th minute through substitute Josh Brownhill, who found the net with a left-footed shot from the middle of the box.

But their joy was short-lived as goalkeeper Muric failed to handle a pass from a defender, sending the ball into his own net five minutes later.

Burnley remain 19th in the standings with 20 points, while Brighton are 10th.

Wolves’ Cunha punishes struggling Forest

Matheus Cunha scored twice for Wolverhampton Wanderers in his first start in two months as relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest let a second-half lead slip in their 2-2 Premier League draw at the City Ground on Saturday.

Cunha gave Wolves a first-half lead with a superb solo goal, before the excellent Morgan Gibbs-White equalised on the stroke of halftime and Danilo put Forest in front before the hour-mark.

IMAGE: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman and Jose Sa in action with Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

But a mistake by goalkeeper Matz Sels allowed Cunha to score his second and while the home side dominated much of the contest through possession and chances, they were unable to find a winner.

Forest, who are appealing a decision to deduct four points from them for breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability rules, have 26 points from 33 games, one more than 18th placed Luton Town in the relegation zone.

Former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, now in charge at Forest, will be disappointed with his side's defending and inability to turn their incessant pressure into goals in what he will see as two points dropped.

Injury-hit Wolves stayed 11th with 43 points from 32 games and to their credit kept battling for something from the game, though this result likely ends their hopes of winning a place in European competition next season.