Gujarat Titans' Ranthambore Visit

IMAGE: On the tiger trail! Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X

The Gujarat Titans' off-days are always special.

After their stunning edge-of-the-seat win over hosts Rajasthan Royals, the Titans were in for more thrill.

But this time it was off-the-field.

After their win over the Royals, the Titans players were in for a treat as they took a safari in the famous Ranthambore National Park.

Star all-rounder Rashid Khan took to social media to give fans a glimpse of their safari. With the lucky lads catching a glimpse of the Royal Bengal tiger, Rashid, posting the video, wrote, 'Tiger aagey, hum tiger ke peeche. Had too much fun at Ranthambore Park.'

Video: Kind courtesy Rashid Khan/Instagram

GT fast bowler Josh Little too took to social media to give fans a glimpse of their day out. The Irish cricketer is quite the photographer!

IMAGE: One with Kane Williamson! Photograph: Kind courtesy Josh Little/Instagram

IMAGE: Too close to the crouching cat! Photograph: Kind courtesy Josh Little/Instagram

IMAGE: Smile Please! Photograph: Kind courtesy Josh Little/Instagram