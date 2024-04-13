Gujarat Titans' Ranthambore Visit

The Gujarat Titans' off-days are always special.
After their stunning edge-of-the-seat win over hosts Rajasthan Royals, the Titans were in for more thrill.
But this time it was off-the-field.
After their win over the Royals, the Titans players were in for a treat as they took a safari in the famous Ranthambore National Park.
Star all-rounder Rashid Khan took to social media to give fans a glimpse of their safari. With the lucky lads catching a glimpse of the Royal Bengal tiger, Rashid, posting the video, wrote, 'Tiger aagey, hum tiger ke peeche. Had too much fun at Ranthambore Park.'
GT fast bowler Josh Little too took to social media to give fans a glimpse of their day out. The Irish cricketer is quite the photographer!