News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » DC Vs LSG: Who Took The Best Catch? VOTE!

DC Vs LSG: Who Took The Best Catch? VOTE!

By LAXMI NEGI
April 13, 2024 12:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Friday's encounter between the Delhi Capitals and the Lucknow Super Giants wasn't just a battle of batting and bowling.

Fielding also played a crucial role, with both breathtaking catches and costly drops impacting the outcome.

LSG Captain KL Rahul specifically highlighted Ravi Bishnoi's missed dismissal of Jake Fraser-McGurk at 24 as a turning point in the match.

This drop, compared to earlier dropped catches by DC's David Warner and Prithvi Shaw off Arshad Khan, proved particularly costly for LSG.

However, the match wasn't without its share of exceptional fielding moments. Despite the dropped catches, there were also standout grabs that provided moments of awe for the spectators.

Take a look:

 

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran

Pooran pulled off a sensational diving catch at deep midwicket to dismiss Prithvi Shaw.

Shaw's slog sweep looked destined for a six, but Pooran sprinted in, dove full stretch, and snagged the ball just above the ground.

Arshad Khan

Arshad Khan

Arshad took a catch to dismiss Jake Fraser-McGurk for 55 runs. Fraser-McGurk's shot went over the infield, but Arshad was positioned perfectly at deep point and timed his jump perfectly to make the catch.

David Warner

David Warner

Warner took a simple catch at an unusual fielding position, somewhere between point and a short point fielder.

The batter, Deepak Hooda (10 off 13 balls), played a risky shot off a good length delivery and got a leading edge, which flew high in the air for Warner to easily pouch.

DC Vs LSG: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
DC Vs LSG: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
DC Vs LSG: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
'Good bonding with Langer, Rahul' helps Badoni deliver
'Good bonding with Langer, Rahul' helps Badoni deliver
Check Out Athiya's Reactions!
Check Out Athiya's Reactions!
SEE: Gujarat Titans' Ranthambore Visit
SEE: Gujarat Titans' Ranthambore Visit
Modi meets top gamers; discusses queries, plays VR
Modi meets top gamers; discusses queries, plays VR
DC Vs LSG: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
DC Vs LSG: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
'Most Difficult Film Of My Career'
'Most Difficult Film Of My Career'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

DC Vs LSG: Who Played Best Knock? Vote!

DC Vs LSG: Who Played Best Knock? Vote!

'Frazer-McGurk hit the ball well; credit to him'

'Frazer-McGurk hit the ball well; credit to him'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances