Friday's encounter between the Delhi Capitals and the Lucknow Super Giants wasn't just a battle of batting and bowling.

Fielding also played a crucial role, with both breathtaking catches and costly drops impacting the outcome.

LSG Captain KL Rahul specifically highlighted Ravi Bishnoi's missed dismissal of Jake Fraser-McGurk at 24 as a turning point in the match.

This drop, compared to earlier dropped catches by DC's David Warner and Prithvi Shaw off Arshad Khan, proved particularly costly for LSG.

However, the match wasn't without its share of exceptional fielding moments. Despite the dropped catches, there were also standout grabs that provided moments of awe for the spectators.

Take a look:

Nicholas Pooran

Pooran pulled off a sensational diving catch at deep midwicket to dismiss Prithvi Shaw.

Shaw's slog sweep looked destined for a six, but Pooran sprinted in, dove full stretch, and snagged the ball just above the ground.

Arshad Khan

Arshad took a catch to dismiss Jake Fraser-McGurk for 55 runs. Fraser-McGurk's shot went over the infield, but Arshad was positioned perfectly at deep point and timed his jump perfectly to make the catch.

David Warner

Warner took a simple catch at an unusual fielding position, somewhere between point and a short point fielder.

The batter, Deepak Hooda (10 off 13 balls), played a risky shot off a good length delivery and got a leading edge, which flew high in the air for Warner to easily pouch.

DC Vs LSG: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!