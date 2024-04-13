Dhoni Reunited with World Cup Trophy

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Legendary former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni sent shivers down the spines of millions on Saturday by posing with the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

This heartwarming image sparked a wave of nostalgia, transporting fans back to the electrifying moment in 2011 when India clinched the coveted trophy after a 28-year drought.

On April 2nd, 2011, the entire nation erupted in celebration as Dhoni's iconic six against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium sealed India's historic World Cup victory. This defining moment in Indian cricket history has only grown more significant with the team's recent struggles in major ICC tournaments.

The 2011 World Cup triumph stands as the pinnacle of Dhoni's illustrious career. He holds the unique distinction of leading India to victories in all three major ICC trophies - the T20 World Cup in 2007, the Champions Trophy in 2013, and of course, the World Cup in 2011. Additionally, under his captaincy, India achieved the coveted number one Test ranking in 2009.

The BCCI captured the essence of this special reunion with a tweet that resonated with fans: "MS Dhoni World Cup Trophy Made for each other BCCI HQ ' @msdhoni' #TeamIndia."