News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni Reunited with World Cup Trophy

Dhoni Reunited with World Cup Trophy

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 13, 2024 20:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Legendary former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni sent shivers down the spines of millions on Saturday by posing with the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

This heartwarming image sparked a wave of nostalgia, transporting fans back to the electrifying moment in 2011 when India clinched the coveted trophy after a 28-year drought.

On April 2nd, 2011, the entire nation erupted in celebration as Dhoni's iconic six against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium sealed India's historic World Cup victory. This defining moment in Indian cricket history has only grown more significant with the team's recent struggles in major ICC tournaments.

 

The 2011 World Cup triumph stands as the pinnacle of Dhoni's illustrious career. He holds the unique distinction of leading India to victories in all three major ICC trophies - the T20 World Cup in 2007, the Champions Trophy in 2013, and of course, the World Cup in 2011. Additionally, under his captaincy, India achieved the coveted number one Test ranking in 2009.

The BCCI captured the essence of this special reunion with a tweet that resonated with fans: "MS Dhoni World Cup Trophy Made for each other BCCI HQ ' @msdhoni' #TeamIndia."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Gambhir backs under fire Starc to 'create an impact'
Gambhir backs under fire Starc to 'create an impact'
SEE: Gujarat Titans' Ranthambore Visit
SEE: Gujarat Titans' Ranthambore Visit
Check Out Athiya's Reactions!
Check Out Athiya's Reactions!
17 Indian sailors onboard ship seized by Iran
17 Indian sailors onboard ship seized by Iran
Earnings of India's top cos growing faster than US'
Earnings of India's top cos growing faster than US'
Dhoni vs Gaikwad: Who's the cooler captain?
Dhoni vs Gaikwad: Who's the cooler captain?
Why Shikhar Dhawan is missing in PBKS vs RR match
Why Shikhar Dhawan is missing in PBKS vs RR match

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Dhoni vs Gaikwad: Who's the cooler captain?

Dhoni vs Gaikwad: Who's the cooler captain?

Why Shikhar Dhawan is missing in PBKS vs RR match

Why Shikhar Dhawan is missing in PBKS vs RR match

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances