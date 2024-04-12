News
Klopp reveals SHOCKING reason behind Atalanta loss

Klopp reveals SHOCKING reason behind Atalanta loss

April 12, 2024 17:02 IST
Liverpool

IMAGE: Liverpool's Joe Gomez shoots at goal. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Liverpool lacked tactical discipline against Atalanta on Thursday and fully deserved their 3-0 defeat in the Europa League quarter-final first leg match, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Gianluca Scamacca struck either side of halftime before Mario Pasalic capped an impressive win for the Italians at Anfield as Liverpool slumped to their joint-heaviest home defeat in European competition.

 

"It just was a really bad game, oh my god. We started well, really well, and then didn't continue. I think even before they scored, we just lost the plot a little bit, we were everywhere and nowhere," Klopp told reporters.

Liverpool

IMAGE: Atalanta's Mario Pasalic celebrates scoring their third goal with Teun Koopmeiners. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

"(The) midfield was spread like that, right midfielder left side, left midfielder, striker. I didn't recognise that, that was really strange. In football terms that's tactical discipline.

"We played a bad game, we deserved to lose and we must feel that now."

Liverpool will seek to overturn the deficit in the second leg in Italy next week, but before that they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

With the Merseyside club involved in a tight title race with Arsenal and Manchester City, Klopp said the players had to move on from Thursday's defeat quickly.

"The boys have exactly this night to feel bad about it and then we have to build up again for the Crystal Palace game, that's how it is," he added.

"This was a low point for us performance-wise tonight, I would say, for a long time."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
