EPL: Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle win in opening round

IMAGE: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal with teammates. Photograph: Ian Walton / Reuters

Arsenal eased to a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers as goals by Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka got their Premier League title challenge up and running on Saturday.

It was far from a fluent display in the summer sunshine but Mikel Arteta's side, once again regarded as the team most likely to halt Manchester City's domination, deserved the points.

Havertz headed in from Saka's cross in the 25th minute but the hosts never looked completely comfortable until Saka's clinical finish doubled their advantage in the closing stages.

IMAGE: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates with team mates Ben White and Jurrien Timber. Photograph: John Sibley / Reuters

Wolves had their chances with Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rodrigo Gomes both failing to trouble Arsenal keeper David Raya from promising positions when the score was 1-0.

"I am really happy. With the first game you have some uncertainty in how you will respond," Arteta said.

"We had our moment after 1-0 when we were not in control but after Saka's goal we were much more comfortable. The way the boys go about their job is unbelievable, so very happy."

Dominant Brighton win 3-0 at 10-man Everton

IMAGE: Everton's Mason Holgate in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Jeremy Sarmiento. Photograph: Molly Darlington / Reuters

Danny Welbeck scored one goal and set up another as Brighton & Hove Albion eased to a 3-0 victory at 10-man Everton on Saturday, in a perfect start for the Premier League’s youngest ever permanent manager.

Kaoru Mitoma scored at the back post after excellent work from debutant winger Yankuba Minteh, before Welbeck added a second and Simon Adingra a third to underline Brighton's superiority.

Manager Fabian Huerzeler, 31, will be delighted with a performance in which his side took their chances, in contrast to their hosts who were wasteful in front of goal.

Right back Ashley Young was sent off midway through the second half as Everton’s final season at Goodison Park before they end their 132-year stay and move to a new stadium on the banks of the river Mersey got off to the worst possible start.

"I thought it was a great performance, from the new manager, the fans and then onto the pitch," Welbeck said. "We had to go through a rocky period but once we got the first goal we were ruthless and that put us into a great position.

"We’ve had to adapt to the new manager’s ideas but we’ve had an open mind and taken it forward. It’s not massively different to what we were used to and there’s a lot to be positive about going forward into the rest of the season."

Semenyo salvages late draw for Bournemouth at Forest

IMAGE: AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Photograph: Peter Cziborra / Reuters

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo rescued a point for his side with a late equaliser as they drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Forest took the lead in the 23rd minute when defensive midfielder Ryan Yates' close-range shot was parried by goalkeeper Neto and Chris Wood reacted quickly to slot the ball home.

The hosts looked comfortable but Bournemouth equalised in the 86th minute when Semenyo smashed the ball in from close range.

"I'm disappointed with how we concede, we had the game under control. It was a tough game, a good game, both teams had momentum. We could have had more," Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo told the BBC.

"Chris Wood did well, he gives us another option. Overall, I am happy. It's the first game of the season. I am satisfied with the way we played and competed against a tough team."

Joelinton secures victory for 10-man Newcastle over Southampton





IMAGE: Newcastle United's Emil Krafth in action with Southampton's Jan Bednarek. Photograph: Scott Heppell / Reuters

Joelinton's goal earned Newcastle a 1-0 win over promoted Southampton in their first game of the Premier League season at St James' Park on Saturday, despite going down to 10 men in the first half.

Fabian Schar was sent off in the 28th minute for retaliating after a foul by Ben Brereton Diaz but the visitors failed to make the most of their numerical advantage, and Newcastle took the lead just before the break.

Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy's poor attempted pass to Jack Stephens was pounced on by Alexander Isak who played the ball across the box and Brazilian Joelinton took one touch before drilling his shot low into the corner of the net.

"Southampton are a very good team. They made it difficult for us but I think we did well in the end," Joelinton said.

"The team showed great character to defend and it’s great to start the season with a clean sheet."

Southampton had the better of the second half as they piled on pressure in search of an equaliser, but Newcastle held on to take all three points.