Rahul Dravid's son Samit thrills fans with huge six in T20 game!

IMAGE: Samit Dravid, who plays for Mysuru Warriors, played a pull shot off pacer Gneshwar Naveen for a huge six over midwicket. Photographs: Maharaja Trophy

Rahul Dravid's son Samit evoked comparisons with his legendary father after hitting a six during the Maharaja Trophy T20 match in Bengaluru on Friday.



Samit, who plays for Mysuru Warriors, played a pull shot off Bengaluru Blasters pacer Gneshwar Naveen for a six over midwicket, which reminded fans and commentators of his father -- India's batting great Dravid.

"Very good pick-up (shot), you could tell with the sound (of the bat), first six for Samit in this tournament," said the commentator on Star Sports Kannada.



"Hand on the hip, he reminds me of his dad," said another commentator.





Though Samit hasn't set the stage on fire, scoring seven in both games in his debut T20 tournament, he is highly rated due to his strong performances in age-group cricket.



The Warriors acquired the services of Samit, a middle-order batsman and seamer, for Rs 50,000.



"It's good to have him on our side as he has shown a lot of promise in various age-group tournaments for KSCA," a Warriors team official told PTI.





Samit was part of the Karnataka under-19 side that won this season's Cooch Behar Trophy, and he also played for KSCA XI against the visiting Lancashire side earlier this year.